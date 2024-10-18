Cast Set For A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Denver Center Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) Theatre Company has announced the full casting and creative team for the 30th anniversary of A Christmas Carol.

“Every A Christmas Carol is extra special, but this year we celebrate the 30th anniversary of Colorado’s favorite holiday tradition,” said Artistic Director Chris Coleman. “I am thrilled to share this extraordinary production filled with warmth and joy with our community every season. Whether you have attended every season, or you are starting a new tradition, we can’t wait to spend the holidays with you.”

Tickets for A Christmas Carol are now on sale. For more information, visit denvercenter.org.

A Christmas Carol will feature David Studwell (The Band’s Visit, Off-Broadway/National Tour) as Ebenezer Scrooge, Elise Frances Daniells (The Color Purple, DCPA) as Street Singer, Geoffrey Kent (Rubicon, DCPA) as Bob Cratchit, Richard Spitaletta (Something Rotten!, National Tour) as Fred, Matthew Henerson (Flashdance: The Musical, National Tour) as Mr. Fezziwig/Subscription Gentleman/Old Joe, Constantine Pappas (Harmony, Broadway) as Subscription Gentleman/Dick Wilkins/Undertaker’s Man, Julia Cassandra (Almost Famous, Broadway) as Martha Cratchit, Chloe McLeod (A Christmas Carol, DCPA) as Belle, Jacob Dresch (The School of Scandal, Off-Broadway) as Jacob Marley, Alia Munsch (Oklahoma!, DCPA) as Ghost of Christmas Past/Debtor, Marco Alberto Robinson (Emma, DCPA) as Ebenezer the Young Man/Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come, Stephanie Lynne Mason (Fiddler on the Roof, Broadway) as Mrs. Fezziwig, Vi Dang (A Christmas Carol, DCPA) as Fred’s Wife/Laundress, Brian Bohlender (The Other Josh Cohen, DCPA) as Debtor/Belle’s Husband, Gustavo Márquez (Sweat, DCPA) as Peter Cratchit, Christian Ray Robinson (RENT, Colorado Springs Fine Arts) as Topper, Topher Embrey (Henry VIII, Utah Shakespeare Festival) as Ghost Of Christmas Present, Jess D’Souza (“The Footy Show,” Nine Network) as Mrs. Cratchit, Justin Walvoord (Jackie & Me, DCPA) as Alternate and Understudy Ebenezer Scrooge/Understudy Jacob Marley, Mira Are (Tarzan, Lyric Stage) as Understudy, Landon Tate Boyle (A Christmas Carol, DCPA) as Understudy, Katie Jackson (Ella Enchanted, Arvada Center) as Understudy and Jack Wardell (Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812, Arvada Center) as Understudy. Benjamin Martinez (DCPA Debut) as Tiny Tim, Quinn Murphy (Newsies, Arvada Center) as Begger Child, Cierra Banks (The Music Man, Jr., Belmar School of the Integrated Arts) as Belinda Cratchit, Moses Lyman (Johnny Appleseed, Missoula Children’s Theatre) as Edward Cratchit, Briggs Kelley (DCPA Debut) as Ebenezer the Child, Sydney D’Angelo (A Little Night Music, DCPA) as Fan/Want, Miles Nagel (Shrek the Musical, Rocky Mountain Theatre for Kids) as Chestnut Seller, and Rory McCune (DCPA Debut) as Turkey Boy.

A Christmas Carol will be directed by Anthony Powell (Lord of the Flies, DCPA), music direction by Dan Graeber (A Little Night Music, DCPA), choreography and casting by Grady Soapes, CSA (Rattlesnake Kate, DCPA), with scenic design by Vicki Smith (The Christians, DCPA), costume design by Kevin Copenhaver (A Little Night Music, DCPA), lighting design by Wen-Ling Liao (Ah! Wilderness, Hartford Stage Company), sound design by Melanie Chen Cole (King Liz, Geffen Playhouse), orchestration by Gregg Coffin (A Christmas Carol, DCPA), voice and dialect coaching by Jeffrey Parker (A Little Night Music, DCPA), and stage management by Sage Hughes (Hamlet, DCPA), Nick Nyquist (The Lehman Trilogy, DCPA), and Malia Stoner (The Lehman Trilogy, DCPA).

Comments