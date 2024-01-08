Carlos Ballarta to Bring Comedy Show TLATOANI to Paramount Theatre in May

Born in Mexico City, Carlos Ballarta has a ten year career in the Spanish speaking stand up scene.

By: Jan. 08, 2024

Carlos Ballarta to Bring Comedy Show TLATOANI to Paramount Theatre in May

Carlos Ballarta to Bring Comedy Show TLATOANI to Paramount Theatre in May

Comedy Works Entertainment and Paramount Theatre are proud to present Mexican standup comedian and actor CARLOS BALLARTA for a night of comedy on May 2, 2024. The show will be at 7:30PM, doors at 6:30PM. 

Tickets to see CARLOS BALLARTA - TLATOANI are priced from $39.50 - $69.50 and are subject to additional fees. Tickets will be available for purchase beginning Friday, January 12th at 10:00AM at Click Here.

About Carlos Ballarta:

Born in Mexico City, Carlos Ballarta has a ten year career in the Spanish speaking stand up scene. To this day he is the only stand up comedian with three jokes about elotes.

Carlos has three Netflix specials: El amor es de put*s (2016), Furia ñera (2018) and Falso profeta (2021). His most recent special, Rebelde Comodino, was released on YouTube in July 2023.

Carlos has successfully toured all around Mexico, Latin America, the United States, Canada and many cities in Europe.

“I don't do impersonations on stage. I don't dance or sing. I hardly move. You have been WARNED.” – Carlos Ballarta




