Cameron Esposito to Play Comedy Works Larimer Square Next Week

Cameron Esposito (she/they) is a Los Angeles-based standup comic, actor, writer, and host. Recently, she recurred as ‘Greta' in 21 episodes of ABC's A Million Little Things, as well as roles on The Rookie: Feds, Station 19, and Amazon's With Love. Last year, Cameron was the face of the Skittles Pride Campaign to promote LGBTQ+ artists and stories in partnership with GLAAD rights organization, Audible, and her podcast Queery. Queery features a series of hour-long conversations with some of the brightest luminaries in the LGBTQ+ covering themes of identity and the shifting cultural matrix around gender/sexuality. Additionally, Cameron can be heard giving semi-sarcastic survival advice as the host of Sony Music's podcast Survive or Die Trying. Cameron was honored with a 2023 Courage Award from the New York City Anti-Violence Project.

Cameron is currently developing her new comedy-hybrid special alongside W. Kamau Bell, which follows her mental health journey. Her 2018 special Rape Jokes raised over $100,000 for RAINN, the nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization.

In March 2020, Cameron released her first-ever book, Save Yourself, a memoir that tackles sexuality, gender and equality – and how her Catholic upbringing prepared her for a career as an outspoken lesbian comedian in ways the Pope never could have imagined. The book became an instant best seller.

She has been named a Comic to Watch by The New York Times, Variety, The Guardian, LA Weekly, Time Out Los Angeles, Jezebel, Los Angeles Magazine and Cosmopolitan.

Cameron Esposito will perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square:

Thursday October 10 / 7:30 PM / $25.00

Friday October 11 / 7:30 & 9:45 PM / $30.00

Saturday October 12 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $30.00

Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com

