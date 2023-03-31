Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cameron Esposito Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square, April 6 - 8

Cameron Esposito is an award-winning stand-up comic, actor, podcaster and bestselling author.

Mar. 31, 2023  

Comedy Works has announced that Cameron Esposito will perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square.

Cameron Esposito is an award-winning stand-up comic, actor, podcaster and bestselling author. Cameron appeared in HBO Max's Moonshot and ABC's A Million Little Things.

Cameron's hour of comedy, Rape Jokes, is online for free and has been encouraging her viewers to donate to RAINN, the nations largest anti-sexual violence organization. Her first book, Save Yourself, was released in March 2020. Cameron hosted her own stand-up show, Put Your Hands Together, at the famed Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre.

Cameron's album, Same Sex Symbol debuted at #1 on the iTunes comedy charts and was named a Best of 2014 comedy album by The AV Club, Consequence of Sound, Laugh Button and Paste Magazine. Cameron's debut stand-up special, Marriage Material, was released in 2016.

Cameron is co-creator and co-star of Take My Wife and has made appearances on TV shows such as Maron, Drunk History, Bajillion Dollar Propertie$, and Comedy Bang Bang. She also hosts her own podcast Queery, which features hour-long conversations with some of the brightest luminaries in the LGBTQ+ family.




