Buntport Theater Will Present THE REMBRANDT ROOM

Buntport Theater Company brings their award-winning play The Rembrandt Room back to the stage for a special two-night engagement. Before the production travels across the country to Gettysburg College, Buntport will re-mount it in their space for two nights only. This is likely Denver's last chance to see this one-woman dark comedy for at least several years.

Bringing The Rembrandt Room back for special performances is part of a series of remounts that Buntport will be staging in advance of their 50th full-length production that will debut during their 20th season in 2021. After this weekend run, there will be a special three-day run in December of the second show that Buntport ever created ("and this is my significant bother."), followed by a brand new world premiere (their 49th!). Then Buntport will remount three audience favorites, as voted for both on-line and in the space over the past few months. Buntport is excited to be celebrating our past in anticipation of our future.



Winner of the Colorado Theatre Guild Henry Award for Outstanding New Play in 2016, The Rembrandt Room weaves together real events from the lives of legends such as Rembrandt and Catherine the Great with mythological tales of Zeus and Danaë with the fictionalized story of a museum security guard.

Tickets available at buntport.com





