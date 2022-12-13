Buntport Theater Company presents The Death of Napoleon: A Play in Less Than Three Acts.

This new comedy written and produced by the five full-time members of Buntport Theater Company is loosely based on historical facts. Set on the island of St. Helena, it imagines some of Napoleon's last days. Exiled to this remote land, the former emperor spends his days arguing with insects and 12-year-old girls, making unreasonable demands of his personal chef, and refusing to put his teeter totter to good use. While inspired by a famous historical figure, the play examines the fragility of Men Losing Power, a topic that remains very current.

ï»¿The Death of Napoleon: A Play in Less Than Three Acts is Buntport's 51st full-length play and will be followed closely by their 52nd. Buntport has been creating new work in Denver for over 22 years now in their adaptable warehouse space off of the Santa Fe Arts District.

The Death of Napoleon: A Play in Less Than Three Acts

Playing January 27th - February 18th

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30

Sundays February 5th and 12th at 3:00

Monday February 13th at 7:30

717 Lipan Street

Denver, CO 80223

720-946-1388

www.buntport.com

stuff@buntport.com

All tickets are name-your-own-price. Since the shutdown in March of 2020, Buntport has been doing everything in their power to remove barriers to seeing and producing live entertainment. Allowing audience complete flexibility with ticket prices ensures financial accessibility.

In addition to their full-length plays, Buntport offers off-night programming throughout the season, such as The Great Debate, a night of comedy that utilizes a lot of local talent and they host as many other theater companies and other creatives as much as possible.

For more information, please contact Buntport using the above information. Press photos will be available on the website closer to the opening date.