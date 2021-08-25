Brad Williams Announced at Comedy Works Landmark

Comedy Works has announced that Brad Williams will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark:

Pound for pound, Brad Williams is the funniest comedian in the country right now and has become one of the most in-demand comedians working today.

Williams has parlayed that success into a multitude of stand-up television experiences, including The Tonight Show, Dave Attell's Comedy Underground, and Jimmy Kimmel Live. His first one-hour special, Fun Size, was the highest rated special on Showtime, and a year later, he released his second special, Daddy Issues. His third special hosted some of the edgiest comedians in the country from Montreal's Just For Laughs Festival. Recently, his groundbreaking special on Netflix The Degenerates, garnered huge ratings and rave reviews.

Also an accomplished actor, Williams has appeared on numerous TV shows and feature films, including Legit, Sam and Cat, Mind of Mencia, Pitboss, Deadbeat, and roles in a plethora of movies, including Little Evil and Mascots. Williams has become a dynamic on-air personality as well - his 5 years of podcasting with Adam Ray, with the show About Last Night. He is also a regular contributor on KROQ's Kevin and Bean Show as well as The Adam Carolla Show.

