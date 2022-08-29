Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Billy D Washington Comes to Comedy Works Landmark, September 1 - 4

His twisted takes on Americana, combined with his clever piano musings has made him a formidable force in the world of stand-up comedy. 

Aug. 29, 2022  

Comedy Works has announced that Billy D. Washington will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark.

Billy D. Washington is an award-winning comedian who has been featured at the prestigious 'Just for Laughs' Comedy Festival twice, HBO Aspen Comedy Festival and for three years traveled with The Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin as her opening act. He has also appeared on HBO's Def Comedy Jam three times, Comedy Central's Premium Blend, Last Comic Standing, The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, The Bob and Tom Radio Show and spent time on VH-1 as a host and on-air personality.

He was identified as one of the most diverse comedians in America by the NBC stand-up for diversity initiative and was recently a celebrity judge on the popular Carnival Cruise Line series, Island Hoppers with James Van Der Beek. His latest album, The Washington Posts has received both critical and commercial success since its 2019 release and is distributed by 800 Pound Gorilla and Warner Brothers records.

Join Billy D. on Sunday, Sept 4 at 5:00pm for an ALL AGES Family Show! (rated PG, recommended for ages 13+)





