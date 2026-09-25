Bill Bruner Returns to Stage After 20 Years in EARLY ONE EVENING AT THE RAINBOW BAR AND GRILLE
The production will be staged at the Kiva Room at Glen Isle Resort in Bailey, Colorado, with a cast including Denver-area actors Johnathan Underwood, Sky Michaels.
Bill Bruner returns to the stage for the first time in 20 years for Bailey Theatre Company's production of 'Early One Evening at the Rainbow Bar and Grille' by Bruce Graham. The play takes place in a small-town bar in the Midwest or East, and the cast of characters that live in and visit the bar are worth the price of admission alone.
Bruner will play the bartender Shep, a return to the character that launched his professional acting career. He was called 'masterful' by the Flint Journal in his debut performance. Bruner's last full production was in David Mamet's 'American Buffalo' where he played the character of Donny Dubrow the shop owner.
Bruner also received critical acclaim for his role of Lucky in 'Waiting for Godot', Captain Lesgate in 'Dial M for Murder' and Camille in 'A Flea in Her Ear' at Horse Cave Theatre in Kentucky. In addition, he played George Antrobus in 'Skin of our Teeth' and Thomas DiaFoirus in 'Imaginary Invalid'. In total Bruner has appeared in some 70 stage productions throughout his career which began in 6th grade.
The play is a lighthearted look at the end of the world, each character in the play has their own idea of what to do on possibly their last day on the earth. The play stands up well with current geo-political relationships.
Event Details
The production is staged at the Kiva Room at the Glen Isle Resort in Bailey, CO, a small intimate space with only 40 seats. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at www.baileytheatrecompany.org.
The cast includes several Denver area actors, including Johnathan Underwood, Sky Michaels, Allistair Basse, Katt Howard, Roland Graham, and Bailey resident Laura Coe.
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