Ballet Ariel's Magical THE NUTCRACKER Returns To The Lakewood Cultural Center, December 11 - 23

Ballet Ariel's magical interpretation of The Nutcracker returns to the Lakewood Cultural Center. The Nutcracker is directed and choreographed by Ballet Ariel's Artistic Director, Ilena Norton with pas de deux choreography and direction by Oleg Dedogryuk.

In a full-scale production beautifully performed to Tchaikovsky's opulent score, the artistry of Ballet Ariel's professional company, along with aspiring local youth dancers from the Lakewood Dance Academy, will once again flood the theatre, enveloping everyone in the spirit of the season.

Travel through the Land of Snow to the Land of Sweets with the brave and beautiful Clara and her handsome prince. An exquisite grand finale takes place in the Sugar Plum Fairy's castle as dancers from different countries come together in celebration with Clara and the Nutcracker Prince.

Tickets are $38-33 adults, $35-30 seniors and students, and $30-25 children, ages 3-12. To purchase tickets, go to Lakewood Cultural Center Box Office or call (303) 987-7845. The Lakewood Cultural Center is located at 470 S. Allison Parkway. Please note: To protect all patrons, Ballet Ariel will be complying with Lakewood Cultural Center's Covid-19 safety requirements at the time of the performance.

Performance dates and times are Saturday, December 11 at 2:00 pm; Sunday, December 12 at 2:00 pm; Friday, December 17 at 7:00 pm; Saturday, December 18 at 2:00 and 7:00 pm; Sunday, December 19 at 2:00 pm; Wednesday, December 22 at 2:00 pm; and Thursday, December 23 at 2:00 pm.

For more information, visit www.balletariel.org or call (303) 945-4388.