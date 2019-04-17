Aurora Theatre Company Presents Joan Didion's THE YEAR OF MAGICAL THINKING

Aurora Theatre Company closes its dynamic 27th season with a poignant adaptation of Joan Didion's memoir, THE YEAR OF MAGICAL THINKING. Nancy Carlin (A Life In The Theatre, The Second Man) will direct Stacy Ross (Leni, Hedda Gabler, Gideon's Knot) in a solo performance.

THE YEAR OF MAGICAL THINKING runs June 21 - July 21 (Opens: June 27)

In this dramatic adaptation of her critically lauded, National Book Award-winning memoir, Joan Didion transforms the story of the sudden unexpected loss of her husband, novelist John Gregory Dunne, and the illness of their daughter, Quintana, into a stunning one-woman play. In her grief, Didion found herself living inside self-protective delusions in the form of "magical thinking," for she knows if she falls into the "vortex" of reality, she will be lost. Bringing her trademark style of cool observation, along with a personal and heartbreaking story, Joan Didion has crafted a singularly moving, theatrical experience.

For single tickets ($35-$70) or subscriptions ($111-$396), the public can call (510) 843-4822 or visit www.auroratheatre.org.





