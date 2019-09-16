Arts & Venues Now Accepting Applications For Performances For The 2020 Five Points Jazz Festival

Applications are now being accepted for jazz musicians for the 2020 Five Points Jazz Festival taking place in the historic Five Points Neighborhood on Saturday, May 16.

Performances will be one hour in length and performers will need to be on-site one hour prior to their performance time for load-in and sound check. The committee will accept applications through Nov. 30 and begin making decisions on festival lineup in December.

This free festival takes place the third Saturday of May every year and celebrates the history of Denver's Five Points neighborhood.

Once known as the Harlem of the West, Five Points was home to several jazz clubs which played host to many of jazz music's legends such as Miles Davis, Thelonious Monk and many more.

For more information and to apply to perform, please visit ArtsandVenues.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Denver Stories

More Hot Stories For You