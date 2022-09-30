Arts & Venues Now Accepting Applications For Performances And Producer For The 2023 FIVE POINTS JAZZ FESTIVAL

Denver Arts & Venues has announced the 20th Five Points Jazz Festival on June 3, 2023, and is now accepting applications for 2023 performers and proposals for a festival producer.

"I was part of the very first Five Points Jazz Festival," said Ginger White, Denver Arts & Venues executive director, "and I am thrilled to see how this fantastic event has grown year over year, while still paying homage to Denver's Harlem of the West. We are excited to recruit new and veteran talent to help us make our 20th festival a success."

The festival producer will assist Arts & Venues with band and vendor coordination, road closures and other logistics, festival set-up and tear-down, recruiting and training volunteers, permitting, equipment rental, and other festival-related work. Interested applicants may submit a proposal through www.bidnetdirect.com (Solicitation Number 11083-2022).

Proposals will be accepted through Nov. 1, 2022, 10 a.m. MDT. Interested applicants are encouraged to attend a pre-proposal virtual meeting on Oct. 18, 2 p.m. MDT through Microsoft Teams to review and discuss the proposal terms and conditions. Attendees must register through Eventbrite to participate, and will receive information on how to join the virtual meeting after registration.

2023 performances will be one hour in length and performers will need to be on-site one hour prior to their performance time for load-in and sound check. The committee will accept musician applications through Dec. 31, 2022 and begin making decisions on festival lineup in January. A musician application in Spanish is also available.

For more information on the call for proposals for an event producer, or to apply to perform, please visit www.ArtsandVenues.com/5PJF.

Denver Arts & Venues' mission is to enrich and advance Denver's quality of life and economic vitality through the advancement of arts, cultural, and entertainment opportunities for all. Arts & Venues is the City and County of Denver agency responsible for operating some of the region's most renowned facilities, including Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, the Denver Performing Arts Complex, Colorado Convention Center, Denver Coliseum and McNichols Civic Center Building. Arts & Venues also oversees the Denver Public Art Program, Urban Arts Fund, P.S. You Are Here, Denver Music Advancement Fund, implementation of Denver's Cultural Plan and other entertainment and cultural events such as the Five Points Jazz Festival. Denver Arts & Venues is committed to equity, diversity and inclusion in all our programs, initiatives and decision-making processes.

www.ArtsandVenues.com

The free Five Points Jazz Festival takes place annually and celebrates the history of Denver's Five Points neighborhood. Once known as the Harlem of the West, Five Points was home to several jazz clubs which played host to many of jazz music's legends such as Miles Davis, Thelonious Monk and many more.

www.ArtsandVenues.com/5PJF