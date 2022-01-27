Arts & Venues Announces 2021-2022 Denver Music Advancement Fund Grantees

Denver Arts & Venues has announce 2021-2022 Denver Music Advancement Fund grantees.

Launched in 2018, as part of the Denver Music Strategy, the Denver Music Advancement Fund (DMAF) supports initiatives that build a more equitable and connected city, drive economic vibrancy and create positive social change through music-centered programs.

In 2021-2022, The DMAF will fund 49 projects across Denver through $457,500 in grants, the largest number of grantees and biggest financial investment to date.

"We started 2021 with so much uncertainty that Denver Arts & Venues really tightened our belts and prepared ourselves for another year of decreased revenues, and scaled-back programs and grants," said Ginger White, Denver Arts & Venues executive director. "Many don't realize that, as a social cultural enterprise, our cultural programs and grants like the Denver Music Advancement Fund are funded by revenues our agency earns through things like sponsorship, concession sales and venue rentals. We are thrilled that our record-breaking success at Red Rocks in 2021 allowed Arts & Venues to issue more grants through this program than originally planned."

This year's DMAF grant cycle is a continued partnership with Take Note Colorado (TNC), a statewide initiative offering equitable access to musical instruments and instruction to K‑12 students in Colorado. Through this partnership, they support Denver programs that are inclusive, student-centered and culturally responsive, and empower all students to participate in music. TNC has contributed $25,000 to the fund, matching their 2020 contribution.

"Take Note Colorado is committed to its partnership with Arts & Venues' Denver Music Advancement Fund because it assures that our investment in access to music education supports youth in the City and County of Denver, while Take Note's grant program funds music education programs around the state," said Walt DeHaven, Take Note Colorado president and board chair.

Funds have been granted in a variety of categories including music performances, networking opportunities for musicians, educational opportunities for children, community workshops, podcasts, videos, magazines and more.

"Music programming remains a necessary and integral part of Denver's cultural ecosystem. We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Take Note Colorado and align our efforts here in Denver," said Lisa Gedgaudas, Denver Arts & Venues cultural affairs program manager. "Through these grants, we can continue to support diverse and accessible music programs."

A full list of grantees and more detailed information about the projects can be found online.