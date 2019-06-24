Arts & Venues Announces 2019 Urban Arts Fund Grantees

Denver Arts & Venues announces the recipients of the 2019 Urban Arts Fund (UAF) Grants as well as the third year of Urban Arts Fund: Engage.

UAF projects continue to grow in 2019 with more murals and more funding than in previous years, with at least 26 murals planned and more than $100,000 in funding.

Jonathan Pucci will be creating the first summer UAF mural on Cherry Creek Trail between Market and Blake streets during the last week in June. His artwork will feature an image of African American cyclist, Marshall Major Taylor. Taylor is known for breaking the color barrier in 1896 by winning the half mile sprint and placing eighth in a six-day continuous race at age 18, and later setting seven world records and winning a World Championship in cycling. Media is invited to photograph the new artwork between 10 and 11 a.m. on June 27.

While the UAF was originally initiated as a graffiti prevention program, it was expanded in 2017 to increase connection between artists and the community. This group of immersion projects, known as Urban Arts Fund: Engage, focuses on community-building and social change. The UAF: Engage projects are designed to more deeply involve community members in the mural creation through several weeks of workshops and discussions. Several UAF: Engage projects have been completed with more planned in the new future.

The Urban Arts Fund does much more than beautify and enrich our great city, Mayor Michael B. Hancock said. By creating these murals, we're able to support local talent, engage our diverse neighborhoods and attract internationally renowned street artists to Denver.

Thirty-two Colorado artists have been selected for 2019 projects in addition to six national artists and five International Artists.

2019 Urban Arts Fund Artists

Nicholas Angelo - Denver Metro

Olivia Lucero - Denver Metro

Zach Armijo - Denver Metro

Tamil Maldonado Vega - Mayaguez, Puerto Rico

Yulia Avgustinovich - Denver Metro

Julio Mendoza - Denver Metro

Rafael Blanco - Quincy, CA

Olive Moya - Denver Metro

Aisha Brown - Denver Metro

Michael Ortiz - Denver Metro

Brian Butler - Miami Beach, FL

Toluwanami Obiwole - Denver Metro

Daniel Chavez - Denver Metro

Lara Carolina Pagan Hidalgo - Mayaguez, Puerto Rico

Chinny Bond - Amsterdam, Netherlands

LaToya Peoples - Baltimore

Elijah Chong - Santa Fe, NM

Jonathan Pucci - San Diego

Luis Fernandez (Guillo) Cruz Martes - Mayagu ez, Puerto Rico

Markus Puskar - Denver Metro

Gregg Deal - Colorado Springs

Adam Raiola - Denver Metro

Thomas Evans - Denver Metro

Sofia Ramirez - Baltimore

Faatma Be On - Denver Metro

Raul Regis - Sao Paulo, Brazil

Jannah Farooque - Denver Metro

Adolfo Romero - Denver Metro

Javier Flores - Denver Metro

A. Koko Sanchez - Denver Metro

Conor Hollis - Denver Metro

Ratha Sok - Denver Metro

Eddie Huang - Denver Metro

Thien Tai - Denver Metro

Holly Kai Hurd - Denver Metro

Adi Tora - Denver Metro

Angelica Jimenez - Denver Metro

Jess Webb - Denver Metro

Amorette Lana - Denver Metro

Theodore Yuritich - Denver Metro

Josiah Lopez - Denver Metro

Lindee Zimmer - Denver Metro

Ray Lopez - Denver Metro

Denver Arts & Venues' mission is to amplify Denver's quality of life and economic vitality through premier public venues, arts and entertainment opportunities. Arts & Venues is the City and County of Denver agency responsible for operating some of the region's most renowned facilities, including Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, the Denver Performing Arts Complex, Colorado Convention Center, Denver Coliseum and McNichols Civic Center Building. Arts & Venues also oversees the Denver Public Art Program, Create Denver, SCFD Tier III granting process, Arts Education Fund and other entertainment and cultural events such as the Five Points Jazz Festival, Urban Arts Fund, P.S. You Are Here and implementation of IMAGINE 2020: Denver's Cultural Plan. Denver Arts & Venues is committed to diversity, equity and inclusiveness in all our programs, initiatives and decision-making processes.





