Arts & Venues Announces 2019 Urban Arts Fund Grantees
Denver Arts & Venues announces the recipients of the 2019 Urban Arts Fund (UAF) Grants as well as the third year of Urban Arts Fund: Engage.
UAF projects continue to grow in 2019 with more murals and more funding than in previous years, with at least 26 murals planned and more than $100,000 in funding.
Jonathan Pucci will be creating the first summer UAF mural on Cherry Creek Trail between Market and Blake streets during the last week in June. His artwork will feature an image of African American cyclist, Marshall Major Taylor. Taylor is known for breaking the color barrier in 1896 by winning the half mile sprint and placing eighth in a six-day continuous race at age 18, and later setting seven world records and winning a World Championship in cycling. Media is invited to photograph the new artwork between 10 and 11 a.m. on June 27.
While the UAF was originally initiated as a graffiti prevention program, it was expanded in 2017 to increase connection between artists and the community. This group of immersion projects, known as Urban Arts Fund: Engage, focuses on community-building and social change. The UAF: Engage projects are designed to more deeply involve community members in the mural creation through several weeks of workshops and discussions. Several UAF: Engage projects have been completed with more planned in the new future.
The Urban Arts Fund does much more than beautify and enrich our great city, Mayor Michael B. Hancock said. By creating these murals, we're able to support local talent, engage our diverse neighborhoods and attract internationally renowned street artists to Denver.
Thirty-two Colorado artists have been selected for 2019 projects in addition to six national artists and five International Artists.
2019 Urban Arts Fund Artists
- Nicholas Angelo - Denver Metro
- Olivia Lucero - Denver Metro
- Zach Armijo - Denver Metro
- Tamil Maldonado Vega - Mayaguez, Puerto Rico
- Yulia Avgustinovich - Denver Metro
- Julio Mendoza - Denver Metro
- Rafael Blanco - Quincy, CA
- Olive Moya - Denver Metro
- Aisha Brown - Denver Metro
- Michael Ortiz - Denver Metro
- Brian Butler - Miami Beach, FL
- Toluwanami Obiwole - Denver Metro
- Daniel Chavez - Denver Metro
- Lara Carolina Pagan Hidalgo - Mayaguez, Puerto Rico
- Chinny Bond - Amsterdam, Netherlands
- LaToya Peoples - Baltimore
- Elijah Chong - Santa Fe, NM
- Jonathan Pucci - San Diego
- Luis Fernandez (Guillo) Cruz Martes - Mayagu ez, Puerto Rico
- Markus Puskar - Denver Metro
- Gregg Deal - Colorado Springs
- Adam Raiola - Denver Metro
- Thomas Evans - Denver Metro
- Sofia Ramirez - Baltimore
- Faatma Be On - Denver Metro
- Raul Regis - Sao Paulo, Brazil
- Jannah Farooque - Denver Metro
- Adolfo Romero - Denver Metro
- Javier Flores - Denver Metro
- A. Koko Sanchez - Denver Metro
- Conor Hollis - Denver Metro
- Ratha Sok - Denver Metro
- Eddie Huang - Denver Metro
- Thien Tai - Denver Metro
- Holly Kai Hurd - Denver Metro
- Adi Tora - Denver Metro
- Angelica Jimenez - Denver Metro
- Jess Webb - Denver Metro
- Amorette Lana - Denver Metro
- Theodore Yuritich - Denver Metro
- Josiah Lopez - Denver Metro
- Lindee Zimmer - Denver Metro
- Ray Lopez - Denver Metro
