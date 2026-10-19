Anthony Jeselnik's WRATH OF MAN Tour to Stop at Paramount Theatre February 19

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Comedian Anthony Jeselnik has announced his new tour, Wrath of Man, which will come to Denver, CO at Paramount Theatre on Friday, February 19, 2027.

Following his sold out 2023-2024 Bones and All tour, Jeselnik will be performing a new hour of material across multiple US dates.

Tickets will be available for pre-sale starting Wednesday, October 21st at 10AM local time before the general on sale Friday, October 23rd. Tickets and all information can be found at anthonyjeselnik.com/tour.

About Anthony Jeselnik

Over the past 25 years, he has performed all across the globe and has written, produced, and starred in three Netflix comedy specials: Thoughts and Prayers, Fire in the Maternity Ward, and his latest, Bones and All, all of which released to rave reviews. Jeselnik also wrote, produced, and starred in the comedy special Caligula and the stand-up album Shakespeare. In addition to his stand-up, Jeselnik is an Emmy-nominated writer who created, produced, and starred in the cult-classic television series Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik and The Jeselnik Offensive, alongside his breakout performances on The Roast of Donald Trump and The Roast of Charlie Sheen. In 2026, Anthony launched the monthly Jeselnik Book Club, sharing his love of literature and hatred of everything else with the world via The Ringer network on Spotify.

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