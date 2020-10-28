Almost Adults Productions' Ongoing LGBTQ+ Online Short Play Series Continues

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The next event for the Almost Adults Productions ongoing LGBTQ+ Online Short Play Reading Series is Sunday, November 8th at 4:00 MT.

Almost Adults, an inclusive local theatre company has been providing creative opportunities for both beginning and seasoned writers, actors, directors, producers, crew members, and local non-profits since 2015. Twice a month on Zoom Almost Adults has been presenting a series of LGBTQ+ short play reading programs bringing together talent from all over the world.

This will be live-streamed on the Almost Adults Facebook page which can be found by searching @almostadultstheatre or by emailing writingcoachsf@gmail.com to access the Zoom link. This will be a 75-minute event to include a talkback after the readings. Although the content of the plays will focus on issues surrounding the LGBTQ+ community, anyone is welcome to participate. Program info is as follows:

Slow Dating by Adam Szudrich (Australia)

Directed by Aaron Leventman (Santa Fe, NM) with Deborah Dennard (Santa Fe, NM).

When an elderly lady tries speed dating, it leads to a night with a charming stranger and a heartbreaking revelation about her husband.

To See and Be Seen by John Mabey (New York, NY)

Directed by Gina Dropp (Atlanta, GA) with Beth Bierman (MS) and Juliana Liscio (Chicago, IL).

There are many ways to be seen as two strangers discover the power of connection.

That Time Shannen Doherty Grew a Heart by Scott Cooper (Chicago, IL)

Directed by Cedric Hill (NJ) with Aaron Leventman (Santa Fe, NM) and Bradd Howard (Albuquerque, NM).

Two gay men attend a nineties-themed celebration and come to the realization that the years after the AIDS crisis have passed them by.

