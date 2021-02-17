Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Adam Cayton-Holland Comes to Comedy Works South at the Landmark

Adam Cayton-Holland will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark on March 11 and 12.

Feb. 17, 2021  

Adam Cayton-Holland Comes to Comedy Works South at the Landmark

Adam Cayton-Holland is a national touring comic who has appeared on CONAN, Comedy Central Presents, The Late Late Show with James Corden, @midnight, The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail, and more. He has been named one of Esquire magazine's "25 Comics to Watch" and one of "10 Comics to Watch" by Variety.

Along with his co-horts in the The Grawlix comedy troupe, Adam created, wrote and stared in Those Who Can't, which aired for three seasons on truTV. The Grawlix also host a podcast, The Grawlix Saves the World, available everywhere.

Adam has four albums all available on iTunes - I Don't Know If I Happy, Backyards, Adam Cayton-Holland Performs His Signature Bits (voted one of Vulture's Top Ten Albums of 2018, available on vinyl on the record label Saddle Creek), and his most recent album Semblance of Normalcy. His first book, Tragedy Plus Time, is available everywhere.

Comedy Works has announced that Adam Cayton-Holland will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark on March 11 and 12.

LIVE (in-person) & Comedy Works Live (streaming) tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com

Dine at Lucy Restaurant for preferred seating.

Email hello@lucyrestaurant.com for reservations and information.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Ryan Vasquez
Ryan Vasquez
Morgan James
Morgan James
Laura Osnes
Laura Osnes

Related Articles View More Denver Stories
Comedy Works South at the Landmark Set to Re-Open in March Photo

Comedy Works South at the Landmark Set to Re-Open in March

Stories on Stage Presents LINDA AND ME: RAISED ON RONSTADT Photo

Stories on Stage Presents LINDA AND ME: RAISED ON RONSTADT

Colorado Ballet Announces Plans For Its 2021/2022 Season Photo

Colorado Ballet Announces Plans For Its 2021/2022 Season

Five Points Jazz Festival Put on Pause Due to the Pandemic Photo

Five Points Jazz Festival Put on Pause Due to the Pandemic


More Hot Stories For You

  • Live Comedy Is Back at The Roundabout Diner in Portsmouth
  • Nobel Prize Winner and New York Times Columnist Paul Krugman Joins WRITERS ON A NEW ENGLAND STAGE
  • New Hampshire Theatre Project Presents A TEMPEST PRAYER
  • The Music Hall Presents Jelani Remy in Concert