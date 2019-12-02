AND THAT'S WHY WE DRINK Comes to the Newman Center

Newman Center and Comedy Works Entertainment proudly present And That's Why We Drink: Here for the Boos Tour! at The Newman Center for the Performing Arts in Denver on Friday, April 3rd at 8:00pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 6th at 8am and are $30.00. A limited number of VIP tickets include premium seating and post-show meet and greet for $60.00. All tickets may be purchased through the Newman Center Box Office, or www.newmantix.com, or 303-871-7220.

ABOUT AND THAT'S WHY WE DRINK: And That's Why We Drink is a 2019 Webby award-winning, comedic true crime and paranormal focused podcast hosted by Em Schulz and Christine Schiefer. Every Sunday, listeners are served deep dives into chilling ghost stories and the most provocative true crime cases. ATWWD is downloaded over 1.5M times each week, and their live shows sell out theaters across the country. In January 2020, ATWWD will set out on the "Here for the Boos! Tour," a 50-city theater journey across the US and Canada. The world is a pretty scary place, and that's why they drink (wine and milkshakes preferred)!





