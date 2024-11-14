A CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



MRT fan favorite Josh Kellman will return to the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre stage in his own adaptation of the holiday classic A Christmas Carol playing Saturday, December 7th, at 7:30pm and Sunday, December 8th, at 2:00pm.

Josh brings all of the warmth and drama of this well-known tale to life, portraying all of Dickens' colorful characters in a holiday performance that you'll never forget. From Jacob Marley's first appearance to Tiny Tim's final exclamation, this performance will start your holiday season off in the most magical way!

Tickets are still available! Please stop by the administrative office, call 970-627-5087, or book online at rockymountainrep.com. Don’t miss your chance to see this wonderfully unique family holiday classic!





