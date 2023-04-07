Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

11 Minutes Theater Company Presents ELIZABETH REX This Month at The People's Building in Aurora

Performances run April 27-May 13.

Apr. 07, 2023  

11 Minutes Theater Company presents "Elizabeth Rex" April 27-May 13 at The People's Building, 9995 E Colfax Ave, Aurora, CO 80010. Performances are Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Monday, May 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10 - $25 and available on-line at Click Here or at the door. Information at 720-333-3499.

Elizabeth Rex involves a meeting between Queen Elizabeth I and an actor from Shakespeare's troupe who specializes in playing women's parts (since at that time women were not allowed to act in the theatre). The Queen had summoned them to perform Much Ado About Nothing for her as a diversion from waiting for the execution for treason of a man she may have loved, the Earl of Essex. She struggles with her feelings, knowing that her whole life she has had to act like a man in order to govern, and has had to reject her passionate side in order to remain unmarried. At the same time, Ned Lowenscroft, a gay man, has had to act as a woman in order to succeed in his profession, and conceal his passionate side since, being gay, his love is forbidden.

The idea of gender roles and the belief and expectations associated with them, has existed forever. In Elizabeth Rex author Timothy Findley questions around these roles takes the forefront in this funny, provocative and soulful drama about a group of Shakespeare's actors, including Shakespeare himself. Although the play takes place mostly during the Elizabethan period in London, as a society, we are still investigating and discovering what we think gender means. We know that biases, inequality and misunderstandings still arise around this contentious subject.

CAST: In order of appearance

Joseph Graves - William Shakespeare

Matthew Schultz - Ned Lowenscroft

Ben Johnson - Jack Edmund

Allison Arroyo - Matt Welles

Verl Hite - Percy Glower

Maya Wilkinson - Harry Pearle

ShaShauna Staton - Kate Tardy

Daniel Mothershed - Luddy Beddpes

TJ Hagerman - The Bear

Amanda Sturman - Lady Stanley

Margaret Casart - Queen Elizabeth I

Julie Williamson - Lady Henslowe

Allison Talvecchio - Lord Cecil







