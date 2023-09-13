11 Minutes Theater Company Performs THE REVOLUTIONISTS in October

Performances run October 5-October 16.

Sep. 13, 2023

11 Minutes Theater Company Performs THE REVOLUTIONISTS in October

11 Minutes Theater Company presents “The Revolutionists” October 5 - October 21 at The People’s Building, 9995 E Colfax Ave, Aurora, CO 80010.   Performances are Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Monday, October 16 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 - $25 and available online at Click Here, ticketleap.com or at the door.   Information at 720-333-3499. 

 
Setting:  Revolutionary France, 1793.  In the mind of the historic playwright, Olympe de Gouges, four women come together to tell their story and fight for the rights of women, children and the oppressed. This gripping and thought-provoking play, written by Lauren Gunderson, is set to captivate audiences with its unique blend of comedy, drama, and historical significance. 

 
Set against the backdrop of the French Revolution, "The Revolutionists" delves into the lives of four extraordinary women who find themselves caught up in the chaos and upheaval of revolutionary France. The play weaves together the stories of historical figures—Marie Antoinette, assassin Charlotte Corday, playwright Olympe de Gouges, and Caribbean rebel Marianne Angelle—each contributing their own perspective to the tumultuous times they are living through. 

 
Gunderson's witty and poignant writing brings these characters to life, shedding light on their struggles, fears, and aspirations during a period of profound societal change. Through humor and heartfelt conversations, "The Revolutionists" explores themes of feminism, activism, art, and the eternal quest for justice. The play challenges traditional historical narratives by highlighting the often-overlooked contributions of women during times of revolution. 

  

CAST

Janine Ann Kehlenbach - Olympe de Gouges 

Tiya Trent - Marianne Angelle 

Alison Talvacchio - Charlotte Corday/Fraternite 1 

Dallas Slakard - Marie Antoinette/Fraternité 2 




Recommended For You