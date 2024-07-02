Lakewood Cultural Center Celebrates 25 Years With New Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Create your own season from 14 performances as the Lakewood Cultural Center celebrates 25 years of providing world-class entertainment.

“Lakewood Cultural Center is about the power of shared experiences,” said Center Administrator Rita Sommers. “We invite audiences to discover something new and to be amazed!”

The 2024-2025 season boasts 14 captivating performances including:

Illusionary wonders: Witness the awe-inspiring talents of master illusionist Vitaly Beckman in "An Evening of Wonders," a show that will leave you speechless!

Classical delights: Be enthralled by the artistry of Trio con Brio Copenhagen, a world-renowned piano ensemble and experience a unique blend of classical and new music.

Cultural fusion: Witness the power of "The Red Willow," a collaboration between Grammy Award-winning string quartet ETHEL and Native American storyteller and flutist Robert Mirabal, featuring a breathtaking exploration of sound and heritage.

In addition to the highlighted shows, the season offers a rich tapestry of performances sure to ignite your imagination.

Create a subscription package of four or more performances and enjoy special discounts. Individual tickets go on sale on Aug. 1. To view the full season schedule and purchase tickets, visit Lakewood.org/LCCP, call 303-987-7845 or stop by the box office at 470 S. Allison Parkway.

Hailed as one of Colorado's premier arts organizations, the Lakewood Cultural Center offers an intimate setting to experience world-class performances just 15 minutes from downtown Denver.

The Lakewood Cultural Center Presents 2024-2025 season is generously supported by the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD), Colorado Creative Industries (CCI), National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), and WESTAF.

