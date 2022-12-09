A CHRISTMAS CAROL Remains a Splendidly Festive Tradition
Now through Dec 24
It just doesn't feel like the holidays until you've watched a greedy old man get spooked into being nice by a few ghosts.
At the Denver Center Theatre Company, their musical retelling of A Christmas Carol feels fresh as ever. Featuring an ensemble cast led by Michael Santo as Ebenezer Scrooge, the production jingles along with few chilling moments, of course ending with the warmth of a mug of hot cocoa on a snow day.
Directed by Anthony Powell, the Charles Dickens classic is retold through an adaptation by Richard Helleson and music by David De Berry. The cast is decked in detailed period costumes by Kevin Copenhaver on a clever set designed by Vicki Smith.
If you're familiar with the story, there's no surprises here -- but a terrifying Jacob Marley is guaranteed to make you jump out of your seat. The cast is dynamic as a whole, bouncing dialogue back and forth, collectively telling the story of mid-1800s London in an intimate setting.
Yet somehow I always forget a bit of the darkness of the tale, filled with regret, heartbreak, and that tiny boy on crutches who might not live to see next year. The schadenfreude of all is enough to put your family holiday gatherings into a friendlier perspective.
A Christmas Carol continues performances at The Wolf Theatre through December 24. Limited tickets remain.
|Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards
|voting ends in
From This Author - Chris Arneson
Chris has been writing with BroadwayWorld since 2014. He's also an actor, typically performing in musicals based on movies where he dies. He almost won a BroadwayWorld Award for Best Suppo... (read more about this author)
November 11, 2022
What did our critic think of PETER AND THE STARCATCHER at Cherry Creek?
Review: COME FROM AWAY Reminds You of the Good in People
October 10, 2022
You probably remember a few random details of your life on the day of the September 11th attacks. Not just what you saw on the television--but who was with you, where you were, how you felt. On that day, 38 airplanes were redirected to a small Canadian town--Gander, Newfoundland--the site of a large airport the used to handle transatlantic refueling but hadn't much anymore.
Relationship Musical is the Perfect Night Out in Louisville
September 29, 2022
Boulder County’s new 11 After Theatre Company has joined forces with CenterStage Theatre Company in Louisville to mount a new production of the longest running off-Broadway musical revue I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change.
Review: It's Not Hell, It's HADESTOWN
September 7, 2022
What did our critic think of HADESTOWN? It's essentially the retelling of the Greek tragedy of Orpheus and Eurydice. Narrated by Hermes--played by a terrifically charismatic Levi Kreiss, who infuses the role with bit of his Tony-winning performance of Jerry Lee Lewis in Million Dollar Quartet...
Review: Immerse Yourself in FROM ON HIGH's Office Cult(ure)
June 27, 2022
What did our critic think? If you've ever worked in an office, you know the corporate culture can start to feel a little culty. That's the premise behind OddKnock's production of From On High, an immersive experience set in RiNO's IMAC building.