The Royal Danish Theatre to Bring EVITA to Copenhagen This Fall

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The Royal Danish Theatre will present Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's musical EVITA at the Copenhagen Opera House from Nov. 11 through Dec. 20, 2026. The production will run on the venue's Main Stage and feature a Danish-language translation of the musical, with Danish and English surtitles.

EVITA follows the life of Eva Perón, Argentina's former first lady, who rose from modest beginnings to become one of the country's most influential political figures. The musical explores her rise to power, her relationship with the Argentine public and the controversies surrounding her public image. Perón died in 1952 at age 33.

The musical features music by Lloyd Webber and a book and lyrics by Rice, the team also known for THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, CATS and JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR. The score includes the song "Don't Cry for Me Argentina," performed during a pivotal moment in which Perón addresses the public from the balcony of the presidential palace.

Sara Viktoria Bjerregaard and Cecilie Stenspil will share the role of Eva Perón. Bjerregaard previously played Satine in the 2025 production of MOULIN ROUGE!, while Stenspil is known for her work in film and the Danish television series BADEHOTELLET. Kenneth M. Christensen will play Che, Julian Kellerman will portray Juan Perón, and Carsten Svendsen will play Agustín Magaldi. Dafne Stilund Nielsen is also featured as Juan Perón's mistress.

Niclas Bendixen will direct the production, with Benjamin la Cour responsible for set design, Anja Vang Kragh designing costumes, Ulrik Gad handling lighting design and Tim Høyer overseeing sound design. Signe Fabricius will choreograph, and Helle Hansen will provide the Danish translation. Joakim Hallin and Carlos Vázquez will alternate as conductors, leading the Royal Danish Orchestra.

Performances are scheduled at the Copenhagen Opera House, located on the island of Holmen in Copenhagen. The production runs approximately two hours and 30 minutes, including one intermission, and is recommended for audiences ages 10 and older.

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