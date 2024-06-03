THE LITTLE MERMAID Continues This Month at DET. KGL. TEATER

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Little Mermaid is now playing at Det. KGL. Teater. Performances run through 8 June. A dark, brutal yet poetic musical performance by Anastasia Holst Nørlund. Suitable from ages 13 and up.

A newly written musical version of the fairytale about a young mermaid’s yearning for love – and about all we are willing to sacrifice for it.

The Mermaid enjoys a peaceful life at the bottom of the sea with her sisters and grandmother, yet she is drawn to the world of the humans.

At the age of 15, she rises to the surface and secretly rescues a young prince from a shipwreck. She falls head over heels in love with him and makes the irrevocable decision to approach the Sea Witch and trade her beautiful voice and fish tail for human legs and a life on land. But the Mermaid’s dream of living in a true love relationship with the Prince proves impossible. To him, she is a mute and a stranger, and he has no idea that he owes his life to her – and soon he will be married to someone else.

The Little Mermaid is a tragic story about wanting to become part of something different, about being an outsider and about sacrificing the most valuable thing you possess for an impassioned dream – and about a young woman, who turns into foam on the sea.

Director Anastasia Holst Nørlund together with music producer and songwriter Markus Artved and set designer Julian Toldam Juhlin have created a vibrantly sensual musical performance about love, resolve, dreams and fathomless yearning.

The Little Mermaid will be performed in Danish.

