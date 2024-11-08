IL BARBIERRE DI SIVIGLIA Comes to Det KGL. Teater Next Year

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Reumert Award-winning director Martin Lyngbo has orchestrated a critically acclaimed interpretation of Rossini's comedic opera Il barbiere di Siviglia, inspired by silent movies. This rendition serves as an ideal entry point for anyone embarking on their opera journey.

The tale of the cunning Figaro serves as a precursor to Mozart’s equally comedic and whimsical plot in Le nozze di Figaro. In Rossini's opera, the shrewd barber has not yet met his future beloved, Susanna. Instead, he assists his lovestruck friend, Count Almaviva, in liberating the coveted Rosina from the clutches of her avaricious guardian, Don Bartolo.

Martin Lyngbo’s fast-paced slapstick staging highlights the light and cheerful story along with Rossini’s catchy music. Il barbiere di Siviglia received outstanding reviews at its premiere in 2018. The press notably mentioned that: “The idea of translating Rossini’s comedic opera Il barbiere di Siviglia into a silent film is close to genius.”

Theodore Platt from the Royal Danish Opera's soloist ensemble and Dean Murphy alternate in the title role, while the renowned Rossini tenor Sunnyboy Dladla and the critically acclaimed Liam Bonthrone take turns performing as Count Almaviva.

This exhilarating, whirlwind rendition of Il barbiere di Siviglia is musically and visually entertaining for new operagoers as well as seasoned opera buffs who appreciate classics in new guises.

Il barbiere di Siviglia is performed in Italian with Danish and English supertitles.

