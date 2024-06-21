GIANT STEPS Comes to DET KGL. TEATER in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



George Balanchine's masterpieces Serenade, The Four Temperaments and Symphony in C will be performed in one evening at DET KGL. TEATER. Performances run 5-18 September 2024.

George Balanchine is one of the greatest and most innovative choreographers ever to have lived. The trio of ballets featured in the performance "Giant Steps" demonstrates precisely why this is the case.

Serenade is Balanchine's tribute to women in dance. This midnight-blue masterpiece is considered the first neo-classical, abstract ballet, yet it subtly conveys sentiments of longing and melancholy.

Accompanied by Tchaikovsky's beautiful music, Serenade affirms Balanchine's famous adage that in his ballets one should be able to 'see the music and hear the dance'.

The Four Temperaments is structured in four movements characterising the four temperaments of Antiquity: melancholic, sanguine, phlegmatic and choleric – representing earth, air, water and fire, respectively. It signifies the beginning of Balanchine's celebrated series of black-and-white ballets, where classical ballet vocabulary merges with a more angular and athletic style.

Symphony in C stands as one of the most magnificent works of the 20th century. It showcases an unparalleled display of pure classical dance, while magically transporting the audience to a ball at the court of Louis XIV at Versailles. Symmetry, balance and harmony are the core elements, with each movement performed by a lead couple, soloists and corps de ballet, all culminating in the exuberant finale.

