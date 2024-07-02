Single Tickets for 2024/25 Broadway in Wilmington Season to go on Sale This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Playhouse on Rodney Square is proud to announce that single tickets to the 2024/25 Broadway in Wilmington season, featuring the musical theater sensations HADESTOWN, Dear Evan Hansen, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, Mean Girls, and more, will go on sale to the general public starting July 12, 2024.

Early pre-sale access is available on July 8 for donors to The Grand who make a tax-deductible gift of $150 or more at thegrandwilmington.org.

"The reaction to our spectacular 24/25 season line-up has been unlike anything the Playhouse on Rodney Square has seen in years," said Skip Pennella, Executive Director of The Grand. "This is one of the most exciting Broadway in Wilmington series we've programmed, featuring the wildly popular hits HADESTOWN, Dear Evan Hansen, and Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, along with fan favorites Mean Girls and The Cher Show, all making their Playhouse debuts. With free on-street parking, dining discounts, and a gorgeous, newly-renovated theater, patrons are discovering how easy-and enjoyable-it is to make Wilmington your Broadway destination."

The titles for the 2024/25 Broadway in Wilmington season have won a collective 17 Tony Awards, 2 Grammy Awards, and have been widely praised by both audiences and critics as some of the best of Broadway. All performances take place in the newly remodeled and enhanced Playhouse on Rodney Square, attached to the historic Hotel DuPont, where patrons can enjoy dinner at the imaginative Le Cavalier French bistro, winner of Food + Wine's inaugural 2023 Global Tastemakers Award. In addition, there are dozens of other eateries in the area that can be explored via the Stage Door Pass program. Additionally, guests will enjoy free on-street parking in Wilmington.

TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL

OCTOBER 11-13, 2024

An uplifting comeback story like no other, TINA - The Tina Turner Musical is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n' Roll. Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, this electrifying sensation will send you soaring to the rafters.

One of the world's best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows were seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history.

Featuring her much loved songs, TINA - The Tina Turner Musical is written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall.

MEAN GIRLS

NOVEMBER 15-17, 2024

Direct from Broadway, MEAN GIRLS is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey ("30 Rock"), composer Jeff Richmond ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and original director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

APRIL 11-13, 2025

Declared "one of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history" by the Washington Post, DEAR EVAN HANSEN is the first musical to take a groundbreaking look - from the point of view of both the parents and young people - at our complex, interconnected, and social media-filled lives.

Evan Hansen is a high school student who always feels like he's on the outside looking in. Evan finally gets what so many of us are searching for-the chance to finally fit in. What follows is a poignant, funny, and powerful musical about how even though it can be hard, we can find each other-and ourselves-along the way.

Including some of the most iconic musical theatre songs from the last decade, including "You Will Be Found," "Waving Through A Window," and "For Forever," DEAR EVAN HANSEN features an uplifting score by the Tony , Grammy, and Oscar winning team behind The Greatest Showman, La La Land, and "Only Murders in the Building," Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson.

HADESTOWN

MAY 2-4, 2025

COME SEE HOW THE WORLD COULD BE.

Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and original director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always.

HADESTOWN intertwines two mythic tales - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

Broadway in Wilmington Season Specials

THE CHER SHOW

JANUARY 31-FEBRUARY 1, 2025

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award-winning musical of her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon.

THE CHER SHOW is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have audiences dancing in the aisles!

Season Subscriptions Are Still Available

There's still time to become a subscriber: season subscriptions begin at $145.00 and are available by calling 302.888.0200, or visiting the box office at The Playhouse at 1007 N. Market Street, Wilmington (Monday-Friday, 10am-5pm). Subscriber benefits include priority seating ahead of the public, free parking, seating flexibility, and more.

All performances for the 2024-2025 season will be on stage at The Playhouse on Rodney Square.

Single tickets can be purchased starting July 12 by calling 302.888.0200, or visiting the box office at The Playhouse at 1007 N. Market Street, Wilmington (Monday-Friday, 10am-5pm).

