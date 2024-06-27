Second Street Players Are Bringing Meredith Willson's THE MUSIC MAN to Milford

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Second Street Players will present the classic American musical Meredith Willson's "THE MUSIC MAN" with evening performances at 7 PM on July 12, 13, 18, 19, and 20, 2024 and afternoon matinees at 2 PM on July 13, 14, 20, and 21 at the Riverfront Theater; 2 S Walnut St; Milford, DE 19963. Tickets are $27 for adults, $26 for seniors, students, and members. To purchase tickets or learn more, please visit www.secondstreetplayers.com or call (302) 422-0220.

Chris Ennis, a new Delaware and Greenwood resident, takes on the role of Harold Hill. Lorraine Leavel, a well-known theater actor and teacher from Milford, plays Marian Paroo. They lead a 40-member cast and a 7-piece live band filling the Riverfront Theater stage. Meredith Willson's "THE MUSIC MAN," with music, book, and lyrics by Meredith Willson, based on a story by Meredith Willson and Franklin Lacey with additional lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Whittman, follows fast-talking traveling salesman Harold Hill as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys' band he vows to organize - despite the fact he doesn't know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian the librarian, and the rest is musical theater history!

Meredith Willson's "THE MUSIC MAN" is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

Second Street Players is supported, in part, by grants from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts. The Division promotes Delaware arts events on DelawareScene.com.

