Review: THE FANTASTICKS at Candlelight Music Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Aisle Say cannot imagine any veteran of community theatre who does not have some relationship with THE FANTASTICKS; who does not look at the show with fondness and a sense of nostalgia. The original 1960 off-Broadway production closed in 2002 with 17,000 performances and revived from 2006 to 2017. There are 250 school and community productions annually. (As of 2010, its original investors had earned 240 times their original investments).

There are myriad reasons for its longevity. On the production side: a unit set, inexpensive to rent, inexpensive set design, and employing only 8 actors.

Equally compelling is the allegorical story. (suggesting analogies to the ill-fated lovers from Ovid’s “Pyramis and Thisbe” and “Romeo and Juliet”). The production is infused with parts commedia dell’arte and Japanese Noh Theatre (the masks).

Happily, this story ends with the bewitching “They Were You”, fervently and sublimely sung by Lu (Isabel Hartzel) and Matt (Nigel Grant).

Even as I write this, I am listening to my vinyl of the original cast album…and reminiscing.

Hartzel’s bright-eyed innocence sings into our hearts with “Much More”. She pleads, ”I am special. Please, God, don’t let me be normal”. Not to worry about that, Miss Hartzel. The woman has prodigious talent. Aisle Say is celebrating his 40th year in theatre review. Let’s take the most recent 10 years and consider leading ladies at Candlelight. In my estimation only two women are certified Broadway; Sophie Jones and Isabel Hartzel. Hartzel’s voice is embracing, mesmerizing and her high notes are stratospheric, especially in “Much More”. She understands her character intimately and her reactions are honest. She brings out the best in The Playgoers around her, certainly Matt.

Matt (Nigel Grant) recently completed his first year at Temple and this is his first leading role. He excelled. He projected wide-eyed innocence in “I Can See It”.

Aisle Say is psychic. He knew before he even opened the program that any veteran actor had intimacy with the show. Huckelbee (Paul McElwee) had played this part 35 years ago. Bellomy (Darrin Peters) had played El Gallo and Mortimer. The wild-eyed Hucklebee, (don't over-water) and the persnickety Bellomy (plenty of water), sang their two duets with charm and comedy, (even though their philosophies in horticulture and life were antipodal).

The Mute (Shawn Weaver) had displayed his dancing and singing chops in the recent HELLO DOLLY. Now he was to zip it up. Director Peter Reynolds gave The Mute more latitude of expression than in previous shows. Weaver brought a balletic sense to his role.

Colleen Kreisel choreographed the ‘chaotic’ abduction scene, “It Depends On What You Pay” with grace, humor, and dignity.

There was a letdown in pace with the arrival of Mortimer (Ed Emmi) and Henry (Don Allen). (I fear the program book had their roles reversed). Their entrance and introduction to the audience dragged. As was with Henry’s dying scene. Unlike the rest of the show, going “Round and Round” at a brisk clip, this sequence seemed to go ‘on and on and on’.

And, speaking of the magic and fantasy of “Round and Round”, Matthew J. Kator’s lighting was a triumph.

The role of the old actor (Emmi) calls for an aged Shakespearean who is longing to be seen in light, perhaps for the last time. The lines should be spoken slower, more craggy, and throaty. One would suggest a Tom Jonesian-type wig for comic effect.

Newcomer El Gallo (James Ofalt) has a gorgeous baritone. His high notes in “Depends On What You Pay” were gorgeous. However, those times when he breaks the fourth wall and speaks to the audience are so very consequential. To me – and to the thousands that hold this show to their heart - it’s genius writing. One wishes El Gallo spoke them to us with more gravitas.

Costumes by Donyl were generally excellent; Luisa’s was endearing, almost Alice In Wonderland-like. The fathers’ outfits were disparate and fantastical representatives of their characters.

Beautiful photos by Tisa Della-Volpe

Through August 25. 302.475.2313 Candlelight Theater Delaware – Dining and Entertainment Beyond Your Expectations (candlelighttheatredelaware.org)

Next Up – 9 to 5 – Sept 14.

Comments