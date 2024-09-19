Possum Point Players To Hold Auditions For John Jakes Adaptation Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Possum Point Players and director Steven Dow will conduct auditions for a holiday production of “John Jakes' A Christmas Carol” on Monday, Sept. 30 and Tuesday, Oct. 1. Auditions are at 7:00 pm each night at PPP's Possum Hall theatre, 411 Old Laurel Rd, Georgetown. Show dates are Dec. 6, 7, 8, 13, 14 and 15; Friday and Saturday shows are 7:30 pm, Sunday matinees are 2:00 pm.

Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. Refer to Possums' website www.possumpointplayers.org for information and a link to the script sides. Please come to auditions knowing what parts you would like to read for. The director will prioritize requests to read for specific characters.

Director Steven Dow said Possum Point Players has received special permission from the publisher allowing this show to be blind cast in terms of gender, race and age. He said, “Anyone can be anything!” Also with special permission, this production will be set in 1933 London, approximately 100 years after the original story's setting.

According to Dow, not every character has a side they appear in. Those auditioning are asked to come prepared to do a British or transcontinental/mid-Atlantic accent. He said a decision on accents will be made after the show is cast. Any questions can be sent to the director at stevendow37@gmail.

“Something Rotten!” is presented through a special arrangement with Dramatic Publishing Company.

Possum Point Players values diversity and inclusion in casting, and in all other areas of the organization.

