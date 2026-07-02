GYPSY Will Come to Second Street Players This Summer

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Milford's Second Street Players is having a summer run of the classic musical “Gypsy” from July 10 to 19, 2026, at their Riverfront Theater in Milton, DE. This production will feature some costumes designed by the legendary Bob Mackie, which were created for the 1993 television movie of "Gypsy", starring Bette Midler, as well as some costumes from the 2024 Broadway revival of “Gypsy” starring Audra McDonald, designed by Toni-Leslie James.

The costume worn by the burlesque stripper Mazeppa, played by Cheryl Graves of Bethel and Rehoboth Beach, and the Caroline the cow costume worn by several two-person teams, including Louise, played by Ashlyn Moore of Lincoln, were both designed by costume and fashion designer Bob Mackie. Mr Mackie is a nine-time Emmy Award winner, three-time Oscar nominee. His inventive and memorable designs have been famously created for entertainers like Tina Turner, Diana Ross, Elton John, Bernadette Peters, Mitzi Gaynor, Carol Burnett, Bette Midler, Pink, and Cher.

The costume worn by the burlesque stripper Tessie Tori, played by Lori Ann Johnson of Rehoboth Beach, and the costume worn by the burlesque stripper Electra, played by Bex Lynn Hudgens of Middletown, were both designed by Toni-Leslie James. Ms. James has four Tony Award costume design nominations, five Drama Desk costume design nominations, two Hewes Design Awards, the Irene Sharaff Young Masters Award for Costume Design Excellence, and an Obie Award for Sustained Costume Design Excellence.

Costumes are from the TDF Costume Collection Rental Program, in operation for more than 50 years, which offers costume rentals to film, television, digital media, art, dance, theatre and cultural productions. Located in a spacious warehouse on the historic Kaufman Astoria Film Studios campus, the Collection offers more than 100,000 costumes (plus accessories) for rent to both commercial (Broadway! “Saturday Night Live!” The movies!) and nonprofit clients.

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