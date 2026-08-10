🎭 Broadway Stars Come to Clear Space This Summer

Featuring Emmy winners, Tony nominees & storytelling. Performance dates Aug 29–Sept 5. Grab tickets now!

Did you know our stacked summer also includes a cabaret series?! Featuring Broadway performers, storytelling, local favorites and more, these are shows you won't want to miss! Performance dates and times are listed below. Grab your tickets before they sell out!

Saturday, August 29 2:00 PM

Join us for the concert reading of a new play by Emmy Award winning writer, producer, and actor Kit Williamson (Eastsiders, Unconventional, Mad Men). Tennessee Waltz is a world premiere inspired by characters from Tennessee Williams' best known plays that Clear Space is commissioning for a future season. Your feedback after the performance will inform the play's future development as it prepares to take the stage in the future. Concert reading & workshop directed by WES DRUMMOND.

ABOUT THE PLAY Dale, a sixteen-year-old boy burdened with a gruesome past and a guilty secret, hits the road to New Orleans with the financial assistance of Cat, a twenty-six-year old gas station attendant that suffers from fits of seizures and a dark secret of her own. They struggle to connect as both lovers and friends while their most private memories play out like movies before them, exposing a sordid history of violence and fear that has left them incapable of traditional romance.

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Tuesday, Sept. 1 7:30 PM

Broadway baritone Matt Doyle stole hearts with his Tony Award winning star turn as Jamie in the 2021 gender-swapped revival of Company. (The performance also won him the Outer Critics Circle Award and the Drama Desk Award.) Other notable Broadway and off-Broadway roles have included Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors, Anthony in Sweeney Todd, Billy in War Horse, Elder Price in The Book of Mormon, and both Hanschen and Melchior in the original Broadway production of Spring Awakening. He recently originated the title role in Sinatra: The Musical in England and played the title role in The Great Gatsby when the musical transferred to Seoul, South Korea. He appeared in the recurring role of Jonathan Whitney on both the original Gossip Girl television series and its recent HBO Max reboot. He is joined by Grammy and Emmy Award winner John McDaniel as his music director on the keys.

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Wednesday, Sept. 2 7:30 PM

One summer's day, Ian Hawkins set off from his London flat to walk to his brother's house - in Canterbury, at the other end of the legendary Pilgrims' Way (google King Henry II, Thomas a Becket, and The Canterbury Tales)... a distance of 86 miles in just 72 hours. The one thing Ian didn't have? A good reason why he was doing it in the first place.

Following in the footsteps of kings, paupers, and pilgrims, Ian takes the audience on a quest without a cause as he tried to find an answer to why he's hiking through a heatwave and a thunderstorm, encountering failures, ghosts, and the kindness of strangers along the way. His story and the footpath's history intertwine as he looks back on a life that's been far from ordinary and tries to answer the question: what motivates us to do difficult things? An acclaimed storyteller and stand up comedian, Ian Hawkins has appeared on stage with The Moth, written for the BBC, coached writers and speakers at Netflix, and told stories all over the world. This is the US premiere of his latest show.

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Thursday, Sept. 3 7:30 PM

Phillip Boykin Broadway and West End star Phillip Boykin makes his Rehoboth Beach debut accompanied by Grammy and Emmy Award winning pianist and music director John McDaniel. In his 2012 Broadway debut in Porgy & Bess, he received a Tony Award nomination for his portrayal of Crown, a role he reprised at Regent's Park in London. Subsequent Broadway appearances have included On the Town, Once on this Island, The Music Man, and Hadestown (in which he played Hades for three years on both Broadway and in the West End). He joined the star-studded cast of Sondheim on Sondheim at the Hollywood Bowl and has performed opposite Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford in the Encores! production of Sunday in the Park with George. His voice has been praised Next Up For You Deals from Heathers: The Musical Buy Tickets from $60.00 Buy Tickets from $60.00 3 Broadway Shows Close This Weekend Former Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Reece Weaver Will Join CHICAGO as 'Roxie Hart' OH, MARY! Understudy Details Going on as Mary for a Disappointed Audience — and Winning Them Over Browse More BWW FOR YOU

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