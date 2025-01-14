GOD OF CARNAGE Opens 2025 Season at Possum Point Players

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Possum Point Players will open their 2025 season with Tony Award winning “God of Carnage” starting Friday, Jan. 31. This dark comedy earned the Tony for Best Play of the season in 2009.

Show dates are Jan. 31, Feb. 1, 2, and Feb. 7, 8, and 9. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 pm and Sunday matinees are at 2:00 pm. Season tickets for 2025 are still available and may be purchased on the website or by calling the Possum Point Players' office, 302-856-3460. Senior citizen and student season subscription is $125 and adult season subscription is $135.

"God of Carnage" features two reasonable, modern-parenting couples who are brought together to diplomatically discuss a school yard fracas between their sons. Civilized adult discussion takes a turn as the blame game is fueled by some harsh words, some name calling and liberal applications of rum.

When the four “reasonable adults” end up playing their own high-stakes version of the blame game, words become weapons and the living room becomes a war zone.

Director Andrew Peters said this dark comedy will grab the audience's attention while making them laugh some time, catch their breath another and maybe try to decide whose side they might be on.

“I have been describing this show as a ‘powder keg' play, since that gives a feel for the style of acting that people can expect. Explosive and raw,” Peters said.

Peters and cast member Dena Transeau are residents of Salisbury, MD, also in the cast are Chuck Rafferty of Laurel and Steve Givens and Melody Westphal, both residents of Georgetown.

This one act adult dark comedy is performed at Possum Hall, 441 Old Laurel Rd., Georgetown. Content Warning: GOD OF CARNAGE contains vulgar language, and an instance of simulated projectile vomiting.

God of Carnage is produced through special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service.

Possum Point Players values diversity and inclusion in casting, and in all other areas of the organization.

Possum Point Players is supported, in part, by grants from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

