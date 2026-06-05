MEAN GIRLS to Make Northeast Ohio Premiere at Beck Center for the Arts

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Beck Center for the Arts is pleased to produced Mean Girls, the Northeast Ohio locally-produced premiere of this Broadway musical, and final production of the 2025-2026 professional theater season. A musical so fetch it is perfect for summer fun for teens and families.

Running July 10 to August 9, 2026, in the Senney Theater, Beck Center for the Arts' production of Mean Girls was written by Tina Fey, lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde), and composer Jeff Richmond (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt). Adapted from Fey's hit 2004 film, Mean Girls, this pretty in pink production is directed by Scott Spence, with musical direction by Bryan Bird, and choreography by Lauren Marousek. Special added performances will take place on Thursdays July 23, 30, and August 6, 2026. Presented in arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

Artistic director of Beck Center for the Arts, and director of Mean Girls, Scott Spence shares, “Not every musical born from a film becomes a success.... able to hit all or most of the right notes and capture the spirit of the original movie. Mean Girls has succeeded on every front however, and I believe it's because the creators of the film and musical not only are the same team, but also that they are simply very funny people. Wife and husband collaborators Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond are spot on with Book and Music, and Broadway veteran Nell Benjamin's (Legally Blonde) lyrics are a treat. Tina Fey's comedy shines through on every page, and the music "slaps"---as the kids might say. Or did say. Or used to say. Who can keep up? Is there room for an old guy in The Burn Book?”

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