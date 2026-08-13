EXIT THE KING to Open at Sinclair College Theatre

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Sinclair College Theatre will present Eugene Ionesco's Exit the King for three performances September 9-11 in Sinclair's Black Box Theatre.

Directed by Gina Neuerer and featuring a translation by Donald Watson, the absurdist drama centers on King Berenger as he grapples with his mortality and the prospect of surrendering his position and power.

The production arrives as Sinclair looks toward questions about leadership, change and the future following the 250th anniversary of the United States. Through the play, the company also aims to encourage audiences, particularly young people, to participate in the democratic process and make their voices heard by voting.

Exit the King was originally written by Ionesco, a major figure in the Theatre of the Absurd whose work frequently examines the anxieties and contradictions of human existence.

Performances will take place Wednesday, September 9 at 1 p.m.; Thursday, September 10 at 1 p.m.; and Friday, September 11 at 7 p.m.

All performances are free to attend. Seating in Sinclair's Black Box Theatre will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

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