THE BLAIR WITCH PROJECT Cast to Reunite for McCoy Center Screening

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The McCoy Center for the Arts will host The Blair Witch Project: Film Screening and Q&A with Heather Donahue, Joshua Leonard and Michael C. Williams, at 8 pm Friday, October 2.

The Blair Witch Project is a found-footage horror film about three student filmmakers who disappear while documenting a local legend in the Maryland woods, with the story presented through their recovered footage.

The 1999 film became a cultural phenomenon thanks to its raw, low-budget realism, improvised dialogue, and groundbreaking viral marketing campaign that blurred the line between fiction and reality, helping it become one of the most successful independent films of all time.

Central to its impact are the extraordinary, fully committed performances by Heather Donahue, Joshua Leonard, and Michael C. Williams, whose authenticity and emotional intensity made the film's terror feel disturbingly real.

Now, in a rare, limited-engagement tour, all three actors will appear live on stage after a full movie screening, sharing behind-the-scenes stories and answering audience questions about the making of this groundbreaking film.

Tickets, which start at $37.50, go on sale at 10 am Friday, August 7, and may be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

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