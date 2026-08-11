EXIT THE KING, LITTLE WOMEN and More to be Presented at Sinclair Theatre This Fall
The season will also feature A Fairy Tale Christmas Carol.
Sinclair Theatre has revealed its 2026–27 season, featuring a lineup of classic stories reimagined for contemporary audiences. The season will include Eugene Ionesco's Exit the King, Kate Hamill's adaptation of Little Women, and the holiday production A Fairy Tale Christmas Carol, with a Spring 2027 musical to be announced at a later date.
Exit the King
Written by Eugene Ionesco and translated by Donald Watson
September 9–11
Performance Schedule:
September 9 • 1 PM
September 10 • 1 PM
September 11 • 7 PM
Performances in Sinclair's Black Box Theatre
Tickets are FREE
Directed by Gina Neuerer
This absurdist drama focuses on King Berenger, grappling with his mortality and letting go of his position and power. This dark and timeless tale comes at a key point in America's own history. With the 250th anniversary of the nation now past, the many young and inspiring minds that represent the future of our country are asking: "What comes next?" Through this production we encourage everyone to get out and vote – let your voice be heard.
Little Women
Written by Kate Hamill, adapted from the novel by Louisa May Alcott
October 9–17
Performances in Sinclair's Black Box Theatre
All tickets $10
Directed by Kimberly Borst
A refreshing take of a literary classic! Against the backdrop of the Civil War, the March sisters find themselves at the intersection of authenticity and the pressures they face to be accepted in a war-torn society. Get ready for a production tackling what it takes to grow up, facing a world defined by gender, classism, and personal tragedy. This modern take on Louisa May Alcott's classic is fit to burst with humor, emotion, and soul.
A Fairy Tale Christmas Carol
Written by Flip Kobler and Cindy Marcus
December 10–13
Performances in Blair Hall Theatre
All tickets $10
Directed by Gina Neuerer
This rendition of Charles Dickens's holiday tale will huff and puff and knock your socks off as Mother Goose tells the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, played by the Big Bad Wolf. Enjoy the lessons to be learned as the Ghosts of Christmases Past, Present, and Future help Scrooge understand what a scoundrel he's been to the Charming family as he learns what the Christmas spirit is all about in this fun-filled fairy tale adaptation, packed with all the warmth and joy of Dickens's classic.
Sinclair Theatre's Spring 2027 musical will be announced at a later date. Tickets can be purchased online (no at-the-door ticket sales) beginning August 10.
Love Theater in Dayton? Join The Community!
Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age.Learn More
|
Job
The Human Race Theatre (6/02-6/13)
|
The Rocky Horror Picture Show Spooktacular Tour with Nell Campbell
Victoria Theatre (10/16-10/16)
|
Come From Away
La Comedia (8/20-9/27)
|
Santa Claus: The Musical and The Gift of Christmas
La Comedia (11/12-12/28)
|
Hamilton (Angelica Company)
Schuster Performing Arts Center [Mead Theatre] (3/30-4/11)
|
Stinky Cheese Man
La Comedia (10/13-10/24)
|
A Midsummer Night's Dream
The Human Race Theatre (2/03-2/14)
|
Reindeer Sessions
The Human Race Theatre (12/09-12/20)
|
What Became of Us
The Human Race Theatre (4/07-4/18)
|
Salem: Blood to Drink
The Human Race Theatre (10/14-10/25)