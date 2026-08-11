EXIT THE KING, LITTLE WOMEN and More to be Presented at Sinclair Theatre This Fall

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Sinclair Theatre has revealed its 2026–27 season, featuring a lineup of classic stories reimagined for contemporary audiences. The season will include Eugene Ionesco's Exit the King, Kate Hamill's adaptation of Little Women, and the holiday production A Fairy Tale Christmas Carol, with a Spring 2027 musical to be announced at a later date.

Exit the King

Written by Eugene Ionesco and translated by Donald Watson

September 9–11

Performance Schedule:

September 9 • 1 PM

September 10 • 1 PM

September 11 • 7 PM

Performances in Sinclair's Black Box Theatre

Tickets are FREE

Directed by Gina Neuerer

This absurdist drama focuses on King Berenger, grappling with his mortality and letting go of his position and power. This dark and timeless tale comes at a key point in America's own history. With the 250th anniversary of the nation now past, the many young and inspiring minds that represent the future of our country are asking: "What comes next?" Through this production we encourage everyone to get out and vote – let your voice be heard.

Little Women

Written by Kate Hamill, adapted from the novel by Louisa May Alcott

October 9–17

Performances in Sinclair's Black Box Theatre

All tickets $10

Directed by Kimberly Borst

A refreshing take of a literary classic! Against the backdrop of the Civil War, the March sisters find themselves at the intersection of authenticity and the pressures they face to be accepted in a war-torn society. Get ready for a production tackling what it takes to grow up, facing a world defined by gender, classism, and personal tragedy. This modern take on Louisa May Alcott's classic is fit to burst with humor, emotion, and soul.

A Fairy Tale Christmas Carol

Written by Flip Kobler and Cindy Marcus

December 10–13

Performances in Blair Hall Theatre

All tickets $10

Directed by Gina Neuerer

This rendition of Charles Dickens's holiday tale will huff and puff and knock your socks off as Mother Goose tells the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, played by the Big Bad Wolf. Enjoy the lessons to be learned as the Ghosts of Christmases Past, Present, and Future help Scrooge understand what a scoundrel he's been to the Charming family as he learns what the Christmas spirit is all about in this fun-filled fairy tale adaptation, packed with all the warmth and joy of Dickens's classic.

Sinclair Theatre's Spring 2027 musical will be announced at a later date. Tickets can be purchased online (no at-the-door ticket sales) beginning August 10.

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