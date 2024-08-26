Dayton Live Announces New Name For Stage In The Wintergarden Schuster Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dayton Live has announced that the Wintergarden stage in the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center has been officially named the Charles D Berry Foundation Stage. This naming honors the more than 20 years of dedicated service and support Charles "Chuck" Berry has provided to the arts community.

Chuck Berry has been a steadfast supporter and friend to the arts community, starting through his role as a Trustee at the Berry Family Foundation. In 2018, with the encouragement and support of his brother John Berry, Chairman of the Berry Family Foundation, Chuck established the Charles D Berry Foundation. One of the foundation's four key giving areas is performing and visual arts.

Chuck Berry expressed his gratitude for this recognition:

"I am deeply honored and proud to have the Wintergarden stage in the Schuster Performing Arts Center named the Charles D Berry Foundation Stage. Our foundation, since its inception in 2018, has been committed to enriching our community through the arts, and this dedication underscores that commitment. As both a Trustee of the Berry Family Foundation and Founder and Chairman of the Charles D Berry Foundation, it has been a privilege to support Dayton Live. I look forward to continuing our partnership and witnessing the transformative power of the arts in our community."

Dayton Live's Board Chair, Erin Davis, commented on the dedication:

"We are delighted to recognize Chuck Berry's unwavering support and lasting impact on our arts community by naming the Wintergarden stage in his honor. Chuck's contributions have been instrumental in fostering a vibrant cultural environment in Dayton. This dedication is a testament to his generosity and vision, and it will inspire future generations to engage with the arts."

The Schuster Performing Arts Center, a cornerstone of Dayton's cultural landscape, has been a hub for artistic excellence and community engagement. The newly named Charles D Berry Foundation Stage will continue to host a variety of performances, events, and educational programs, reflecting the foundation's mission to enhance the cultural vitality of Dayton.

Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More