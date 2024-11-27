A FROSTY NIGHT World Premiere to be Presented at The Human Race Theatre’ Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Continuing their new tradition of adults-only winter comedies, Mark Brown’s North Pole farce A Frosty Night marks The Human Race Theatre’ Company’s 15th world premiere.

Playwright Mark Brown, creator of last season’s musical smash This is Tom Jones!,

whisks us away to the North Pole. Sharon, Frosty the Snowman’s wife, knows he’s up to no good and is hot on his trail. She enlists her Best Friend and fellow true crime enthusiast Noel Claus to help her get to the truth. Will Sharon catch him in the act?

Laugh ‘til you’re blue with this adults only comedy!

“Mark’s lively characters are set in these outrageous circumstances that perfectly fit our usual 18 and over winter productions,” notes Emily N. Wells, Artistic Director of The Human Race Theater Company. She adds, “this production was commissioned to fulfill

The Human Race’s quest for non-traditional winter stories, and part of our ongoing commitment to developing new work.”

The creative team is rounded out with Eric Barker, Scenic Design; Jessica Drayton, Lighting Design; Sydney Riddle, Associate Lighting Design; Ameera Ansari, Costume Design; Bailey Olean, Sound Design;; Sarah Gomes, Props; Mark Tynan, Production Stage Manager;

Danitza Piper, Assistant Stage Manager; Gina Cerimele-Mechley, Fight & Intimacy Director.

A FROSTY NIGHT will play in the Loft Theatre in downtown Dayton, December 11-22, 2024.

Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More