Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Dallas!
POPULAR
Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Catherine DuBord - THE LAST FLAPPER - Belle Sauvage
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Courtney Ferguson - RENT - Wallace Theater
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Hope Cox & Effie Fox - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council
Best Dance Production
NEWSIES - The Firehouse Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Mallory Roelke - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council
Best Direction Of A Play
Anna Hogan - THE BOOK OF WILL - Wallace Theater
Best Ensemble
SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kyle Harris & Brevan Crawford - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Devon Harper & Ian Mead Moore - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council
Best Musical
SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council
Best New Play Or Musical
LAREDO - Wallace Theatet
Best Performer In A Musical
Robert Escamilla - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council
Best Performer In A Play
Mor Cohen - HANDLE WITH CARE - Stage West Theatre
Best Play
BOOK OF WILL - Wallace Theter
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Matt Betz - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ryan Brazil - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Brayden Ross-Istok - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Noah Aguilar - THE BOOK OF WILL - Wallace Theter
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council
Favorite Local Theatre
Grand Prairie Arts Council
Videos
|Calendar Girls
Allen Contemporary Theatre (1/26-2/11)
|Broadway at the Center - Tickets on Sale Now!
AT&T Performing Arts Center (12/14-7/20)
|Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Plaza Theatre Company (1/04-2/03)
|Amityville '74 (Regional Premiere)
Upright Theatre Company (10/04-11/02)
|Big Fish
Runway Theatre (4/05-4/21)
|Elf JR
Artisan Center Theater (11/22-12/21)CAST
|Sister Act
Upright Theatre Company (8/23-9/22)
|C.S. Lewis’ THE MAGICIAN’S NEPHEW
Dallas Childrens Theater (4/27-5/25)
|Calendar Girls
Lubbock Community Theatre (2/09-2/18)
|Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Music Hall at Fair Park (1/23-2/04)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You