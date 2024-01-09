Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Dallas Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Catherine DuBord - THE LAST FLAPPER - Belle Sauvage

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Courtney Ferguson - RENT - Wallace Theater

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Hope Cox & Effie Fox - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council

Best Dance Production

NEWSIES - The Firehouse Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical

Mallory Roelke - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council

Best Direction Of A Play

Anna Hogan - THE BOOK OF WILL - Wallace Theater

Best Ensemble

SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kyle Harris & Brevan Crawford - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Devon Harper & Ian Mead Moore - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council

Best Musical

SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council

Best New Play Or Musical

LAREDO - Wallace Theatet

Best Performer In A Musical

Robert Escamilla - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council

Best Performer In A Play

Mor Cohen - HANDLE WITH CARE - Stage West Theatre

Best Play

BOOK OF WILL - Wallace Theter

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Matt Betz - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ryan Brazil - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Brayden Ross-Istok - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Noah Aguilar - THE BOOK OF WILL - Wallace Theter

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council

Favorite Local Theatre

Grand Prairie Arts Council