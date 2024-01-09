Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Dallas!

By: Jan. 09, 2024

Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Dallas Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Catherine DuBordTHE LAST FLAPPER - Belle Sauvage

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Courtney Ferguson - RENT - Wallace Theater

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Hope Cox & Effie Fox - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council

Best Dance Production
NEWSIES - The Firehouse Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical
Mallory Roelke - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council

Best Direction Of A Play
Anna Hogan - THE BOOK OF WILL - Wallace Theater

Best Ensemble
SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kyle Harris & Brevan Crawford - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Devon Harper & Ian Mead MooreSCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council

Best Musical
SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council

Best New Play Or Musical
LAREDO - Wallace Theatet

Best Performer In A Musical
Robert Escamilla - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council

Best Performer In A Play
Mor CohenHANDLE WITH CARE - Stage West Theatre

Best Play
BOOK OF WILL - Wallace Theter

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Matt Betz - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ryan Brazil - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Brayden Ross-Istok - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Noah Aguilar - THE BOOK OF WILL - Wallace Theter

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council

Favorite Local Theatre
Grand Prairie Arts Council



