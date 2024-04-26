Granbury Theatre Company To Present THE LION KING- KIDS And SHAKESPEARE AT THE OPERA HOUSE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Granbury Theatre Academy will present “Disney's The Lion King KIDS” and “A Midsummer Night's Dream” at the historic Granbury Opera House during the weekend of May 3-5, 2024.

The shows are part of the Granbury Theatre Academy Children's Series. Sponsors for the series are Granbury Optimist Club, First National Bank of Granbury, The Hyde Law Firm, Hood County News and Merry Jayne's.

In the cast for “The Lion King KIDS” are Jaydon Barbaree, Karlee Davis, Chloe Davison, Clark Dorr, Faye Galaviz, Aria Hawkins, Sierra Herbert, Kooper Hinrichs, Tate Marion, Stevie Morgan, Brynna Nuttall, William Nuttall, Rylie Pederson, Mason Pelkey, Rylee Privett, Eliza Rogers, Samantha Scoggins, Avery Sims, Tanner-Bob Stanfield, Finnegan Sweeney, Elly Thorne, Caleb Yeates, Cara Yeates and Scarlet Young.

According to Music Theatre International, "This musical brings the African savanna to life with Simba, Rafiki and an unforgettable cast of characters as they journey from Pride Rock to the jungle and back again in this inspiring, coming-of-age tale."

The musical is under the direction of Kendrick Booth assisted by Gavin Clark. Music direction is by Elizabeth Miller, while Maudie Davis is leading choreography. Other designers are Hannah Beth Baker for props, David Broberg for lights, Reagan Deming for set, and JD Dvorak for sound.

For the Shakespeare play, “A Midsummer Night's Dream” cast members are Gavin Clark, Lindley Fernihough, Jonah Hardt, Elliot Elaine Hayes, Julia Huggins, Anita Jenkins, Aubrey Landers, Clayton Lankford, Topher Martin, Zoe Moore, Tinley Mullins, Meghan Murray, Clark Nuttall, Elijah Poole, Gage Ramos, Graham Ramos, Ava Shields, Blaire Stanfield, Sandra Strittmatter, Travis Trimble and Sophia Valadez.

Matt Beutner is directing the play assisted by Micah Chesney. Julia Huggins is leading choreography, and Jonah Hardt is the fight choreographer. David Broberg is in charge of lighting.

Tickets

Performance times are 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 4 and 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 5. All tickets for this production are $15 and are available now through the GTC box office at (817) 579-0952 or online at www.granburytheatrecompany.org. Online and box office processing fees apply.

There is a single performance on Friday, May 3 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are not required, and there is no admission to this Shakespeare play. Donations to the academy are welcome and appreciated.

