WaterTower Theatre Announces Cast & Creative Details For THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY

WaterTower Theatre Producing Artistic Director Shane Peterman today announced casting and creative details for The Bridges of Madison County.

WaterTower Theatre's 5th show of its 24th Season is The Bridges of Madison County, which will run June 11- June 28, 2020 on the Terry Martin Main Stage at the Addison Theatre Centre.

Based on the best-selling novel & award winning movie of the same title, The Bridges of Madison County recalls the unexpected affair of Francesca Johnson, a devoted Italian-born housewife, and Robert Kincaid, a roving National Geographic photographer. Set amidst the cornfields of Iowa in 1965, this sweeping musical romance about the roads we travel and bridges we dare to cross brings to life four sensual, heart-stirring days that will alter Francesca and Robert's lives forever. With a soaring score by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, and book by Pulitzer and Tony Award winner Marsha Norman, The Bridges of Madison Country is a touching and powerful story that will leave you breathless.

"When I saw the original production of The Bridges of Madison County during its final week on Broadway I knew this show belonged on WaterTower's stage. To be able to bring this beautiful show to life with this amazing creative team, and with local star Christopher J. Deaton and Dallas native turned Broadway star Cristine Cornish Smith in the lead roles, is simply the perfect realization of that dream." - Shane Peterman, Producing Artistic Director

WaterTower Theatre's production is directed by John De Los Santos and music directed by Vonda K. Bowling. The production stars Cristine Cornish Smith as Francesca Johnson, Christopher J. Deaton as Robert Kincaid, Stephen Pounders as Richard "Bud" Johnson, Devin Berg as Marian/Chiara/State Fair Singer, Graeson Lynskey as Michael Johnson, Rebecca Luby as Carolyn Johnson, Sarah Comley Caldwell as Marge, and Randy Pearlman as Charlie. Sarah Powell will be understudying the role of Francesca.

The orchestra includes Vonda K. Bowling (Conductor/Keyboard), Kat Glaze (Violin), Eric Jones (Viola), Dennis Langevin (Guitar 1), Ian Ferguson (Guitar 2), Devan Bell (Cello), Sara Bollinger (Bass), and Jay Majernik (Percussion).

The creative team includes Melissa Panzarello as Costume Designer, Leann Burns as Lighting Designer, Mark Howard as Sound Designer/Sound Mixer, Amy Poe as Properties Designer, Bob Lavallee as Scenic Designer, Hillary Collazo Abbott as Production Stage Manager, and Leah Fitzgerald as Assistant Stage Manager.

For more information visit www.watertowertheatre.org





