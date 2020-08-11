VIDEO: Recording of Dallas Children's Theater Lunch & Learn Talkback on Children and Racism Now Available

The Lunch & Learn Talkback was originally presented on August 7th.

For those who missed the Lunch & Learn Talkback hosted by Dallas Children's Theater and longtime partners Texas Instruments along with Capital One on August 7th, the entire talkback is available as a resource for families.

For families looking for meaningful ways to talk with children about race and racism, but are uncertain on where to begin, this recorded virtual event provides guidance and suggestions, as well as a reading list for further engagement. Created on the heels of the world premiere of a new virtual production entitled, A KIDS PLAY ABOUT RACISM, this event featured national cultural competence researcher and educator, Anthony Peterson, as well as Jelani Memory, author of A Kids Book about Racism, and Play Adaptor and Director, Khalia Davis. Families were encouraged to listen in on the conversation and pose questions online. This must-see conversation is now available for all parents and families that were to watch at their leisure.

DCT host and project coordinator, Sandra Session-Robertson, believes all parents would benefit from taking time to watch the exchange. "Our three guest speakers did a beautiful job of laying out why it is important for us to talk to children about racism. I was particularly struck by the comment that if children don't know what it is, they won't know how to speak out about it when it is thrust in front of them." Session-Robertson added, "If you take a minute to watch it, any parent will clearly understand how all of us play a role in wiping out behaviors early that lead to racism. I hope people will take advantage of this opportunity to watch it in the comfort of their own home, whenever they want."

A KIDS PLAY ABOUT RACISM was available free via Broadway on Demand through August 7th in a collaboration that involved 41 family-focused theaters in the country. Due to popular demand, the 30-minute play streamed in an extended run. It will likely be available again later this year, but details will be forthcoming. Kids have said "It was super good!" and "I just really liked the play and I think it describes racism in a real honest way," and "I like the music!"

In addition to Texas Instruments and Capital One, funding to make this effort possible in Dallas was also provided by The Melinda and Jim Johnson Family Fund and Deborah and Craig Sutton.

For further resources, please visit dct.org/akidsplay.

