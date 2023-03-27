Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: First Look at Casa Mañana's JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK

The show runs March 25 – April 9. Tickets are on sale now.

Mar. 27, 2023  

Casa Mañana continues its Children's Theatre season with Junie B. Jones Is Not a Crook, presented by Happy State Bank and sponsored by Frank Kent Cadillac. The show runs March 25 - April 9. Get a first look at the production.

Something terrible happened to Junie B. Jones at school today! Someone stole her new furry mittens! When Junie B. finds a wonderful pen of many colors, she should be allowed to keep it, right? Because finders keepers, losers weepers. And guess what? There's a new boy in kindergarten and he is the handsomest. The only thing is both Grace and Lucille want him to be their boyfriend. Maybe he will love Junie B. when he sees her wonderful pen! It is okay to keep it, right? Junie B. Jones is not a crook ... or is she? A hilarious and heartfelt tale based on the best-selling book series by Barbara Park. This show is suitable for all audiences.

Junie B. Jones Is Not a Crook stars Christina Cranshaw as Junie B. Jones. Additional cast members include Michael Alonzo, Katelyn Anderson, Alexis Farrell, Evan Jennings, Shannon J. McGrann, Tommy Stuart and Georgia Tillie Stumbo.

B.J. Cleveland is directing. Cleveland has been working at Casa Mañana for over 50 years, starring in and directing countless productions. He has been awarded Lifetime Achievement Awards by the Live Theatre League of Tarrant County, SPJST, DFW Critics Forum, and numerous acting awards by BroadwayWorld.com, Dallas Voice, FWST, and D Magazine. Most recently, he originated the role of Chuck in the world premiere comedy Silver Foxes at Uptown Players.

Additional creative staff include Virginia LaChance as lighting designer, Allan Branson as sound designer, Tammy Spencer as costume designer and Catherine Petty-Rogers as hair and makeup designer.

Ticket prices start at $19 and may be purchased by visiting www.casamanana.org. Tickets are also available at the Casa Mañana Theatre Box Office, 3101 West Lancaster Avenue in Fort Worth.

Performance dates and times are as follows: Saturday, March 25 at 1pm and 5pm; Sunday, March 26 at 11am and 3pm; Friday, March 31 at 7pm; Saturday, April 1 at 1pm and 5pm; Sunday, April 2 at 11am* and 3pm; Saturday, April 8 at 1pm and 5pm; Sunday, April 9 at 11am and 3pm.

Junie B. Jones Is Not a Crook's run will include a sensory friendly performance on Sunday, April 2 at 11am. This performance features a more relaxed environment, including muted production elements such as sound and lights. A quiet room will be available to audience members.




Stolen Shakespeare Guild to Present HARVEY in April Photo
Stolen Shakespeare Guild to Present HARVEY in April
Stolen Shakespeare Guild, Fort Worth's classical theater company, presents Harvey, by Mary Chase, which received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1945. The production is directed by Staci Cook and runs April 14 – April 30, 2023 at Arts Fort Worth.
Video: Go Inside the Raising of The Broadway Tent At Grandscape Photo
Video: Go Inside the Raising of The Broadway Tent At Grandscape
Go inside the raising of the The Broadway Tent Rising at Grandscape with new video from the event! The Broadway Tent is a new state-of-the-art 1,300-seat and 75,000 square foot performance venue developed and designed by the UK-based Matthew Churchill Productions Ltd.
International Association of Blacks in Dance Receives National Medal of Arts Award Photo
International Association of Blacks in Dance Receives National Medal of Arts Award
President Joseph R. Biden presented the International Association of Blacks in Dance (IABD) with the National Medal of Arts, along with eleven other renowned artists and arts organizations.
SPAMILTON Announced At The Reid Cabaret Theatre At Casa Mañana Photo
SPAMILTON Announced At The Reid Cabaret Theatre At Casa Mañana
The Reid Cabaret Theatre at Casa Mañana continues its season with Spamilton! A brilliant musical parody that tells the fictitious story of a very famous writer/director/star trying to save Broadway from mediocrity and oblivion. Along the way, this sharp and lovable genius not only takes aim at Broadway's current mega-hit, but manages to make hysterical minced meat out of many classic and new Broadway shows. This show is suitable for most audiences and runs March 28 – April 14. Tickets are on sale now.

More Hot Stories For You


Video: Andrew Lloyd Webber Sends Message Of Support to Ukrainian Students Performing CATS in Bomb ShelterVideo: Andrew Lloyd Webber Sends Message Of Support to Ukrainian Students Performing CATS in Bomb Shelter
March 23, 2023

Students at a school in Kiyv recorded a production of the musical CATS from their bomb shelter amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russia.
VIDEO: First Look at THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL at The John W. Engeman TheaterVIDEO: First Look at THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL at The John W. Engeman Theater
March 23, 2023

The John W. Engeman Theater's production of THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL will run through Sunday, April 30, 2023. Get a first look at the cast in action!
VIDEO: Strauss's DER ROSENKAVALIER Returns to The Met OperaVIDEO: Strauss's DER ROSENKAVALIER Returns to The Met Opera
March 23, 2023

Watch video from Lise Davidsen, a leading international soprano who has been lauded for her recent Met performances in Strauss's Elektra and Ariadne auf Naxos and Wagner's Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg, returns to the Met stage for Strauss's grand comedy Der Rosenkavalier, singing the Marschallin for the first time in a seven-performance run from March 27 to April 20.
VIDEO: Go Inside the Music of COWBOY BOB at Alley TheatreVIDEO: Go Inside the Music of COWBOY BOB at Alley Theatre
March 23, 2023

The Alley Theatre is presenting Cowboy Bob! The new musical Cowboy Bob, created by Molly Beach Murphy of Galveston, Jeanna Phillips & Annie Tippe, with music and lyrics by Jeanna Phillips, book and additional lyrics by Molly Beach Murphy, additional music by Alex Thrailkill, directed and choreographed by Annie Tippe and runs through 26, 2023 in the Hubbard Theatre.
Video: SIX Tour Queens Sing National Anthem for San Francisco WarriorsVideo: SIX Tour Queens Sing National Anthem for San Francisco Warriors
March 20, 2023

Watch as The Queens of SIX's Aragon Tour performed the National Anthem for the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, March 11, 2023.
share