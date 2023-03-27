VIDEO: First Look at Casa Mañana's JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK

Casa Mañana continues its Children's Theatre season with Junie B. Jones Is Not a Crook, presented by Happy State Bank and sponsored by Frank Kent Cadillac. The show runs March 25 - April 9. Get a first look at the production.

Something terrible happened to Junie B. Jones at school today! Someone stole her new furry mittens! When Junie B. finds a wonderful pen of many colors, she should be allowed to keep it, right? Because finders keepers, losers weepers. And guess what? There's a new boy in kindergarten and he is the handsomest. The only thing is both Grace and Lucille want him to be their boyfriend. Maybe he will love Junie B. when he sees her wonderful pen! It is okay to keep it, right? Junie B. Jones is not a crook ... or is she? A hilarious and heartfelt tale based on the best-selling book series by Barbara Park. This show is suitable for all audiences.

Junie B. Jones Is Not a Crook stars Christina Cranshaw as Junie B. Jones. Additional cast members include Michael Alonzo, Katelyn Anderson, Alexis Farrell, Evan Jennings, Shannon J. McGrann, Tommy Stuart and Georgia Tillie Stumbo.

B.J. Cleveland is directing. Cleveland has been working at Casa Mañana for over 50 years, starring in and directing countless productions. He has been awarded Lifetime Achievement Awards by the Live Theatre League of Tarrant County, SPJST, DFW Critics Forum, and numerous acting awards by BroadwayWorld.com, Dallas Voice, FWST, and D Magazine. Most recently, he originated the role of Chuck in the world premiere comedy Silver Foxes at Uptown Players.

Additional creative staff include Virginia LaChance as lighting designer, Allan Branson as sound designer, Tammy Spencer as costume designer and Catherine Petty-Rogers as hair and makeup designer.

Ticket prices start at $19 and may be purchased by visiting www.casamanana.org. Tickets are also available at the Casa Mañana Theatre Box Office, 3101 West Lancaster Avenue in Fort Worth.

Performance dates and times are as follows: Saturday, March 25 at 1pm and 5pm; Sunday, March 26 at 11am and 3pm; Friday, March 31 at 7pm; Saturday, April 1 at 1pm and 5pm; Sunday, April 2 at 11am* and 3pm; Saturday, April 8 at 1pm and 5pm; Sunday, April 9 at 11am and 3pm.

Junie B. Jones Is Not a Crook's run will include a sensory friendly performance on Sunday, April 2 at 11am. This performance features a more relaxed environment, including muted production elements such as sound and lights. A quiet room will be available to audience members.