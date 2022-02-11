VIDEO: Dallas Summer Musical's Black Art Matters: Stormi Demerson

This week on Black Art Matters we meet, Stormi Demerson (She/Her). Stormi is an actress, poet, spoken word artist, singer and visual artist whose interests span a broad range of spiritual, motivational, social, economic and justice issues. Stormi has been able to successfully use her eclectic talents to reach numerous audiences on varying levels.

Born in Dallas, Texas, Stormi was raised in the humble green spaces of East Texas, and truly is a city girl with strong country roots! Stormi earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Texas Christian University where she concentrated on Theatre performance. Her acting career spans more than twenty years and she has been highlighted in numerous well-recognized and highly esteemed performances which have touched the hearts of many.

Stormi continues to work in all mediums, whether on stage, in film, through voiceover, in writing or painting. It is her goal to create and perform work that represents her voice culturally and artistically in as many spaces as possible and thereby, hopefully encouraging others to do the same.

Dallas Summer Musicals believes Black Art Matters. Each week in this video series, a Black artist will share a performance and then engage in a conversation with Jori Jackson, DSM's Community Partnerships Program Manager, on the experience of being a Black artist and how their art is crafted and shaped by their identity.