Tumbleweed Productions Presents THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES

Tumbleweed Productions has announced the cast of The Vagina Monologues by Eve Ensler, presented at the East Lubbock Art House. Tumbleweed Productions is an alternative temporary performance company with a priority commitment to help develop original theatre artists through experimental & political performances, and function as an artistic home for dozens of self-Producing Artists.

The Vagina Monologues will be directed by Tumbleweed's Artistic Director Blanca Del Loco as a part of Tumbleweed's 2022/2023 Mainstage Theatrical Season.

THE STORY: An Obie Award-winning whirlwind tour of a forbidden zone, THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES introduces a wildly divergent gathering of female voices, including a six-year-old girl, a septuagenarian New Yorker, a vagina workshop participant, a woman who witnesses the birth of her granddaughter, a Bosnian survivor of rape, and a feminist happy to have found a man who "liked to look at it."

Tickets are on sale now! Audiences will have the option of a $15 general admission ticket and a $10 student ticket with a valid student ID.https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2199024®id=5&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Ftp-presents-the-vagina-monologues-tickets-426967018847?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Show Dates and Times:

Saturday, October 8th, 2022 at 7:30 pm

Sunday, October 9th, 2022 at 7:30 pm

Take a look behind the scenes and meet the team that will bring Rajiv Joseph's characters to life.

BLANCA DEL LOCO (DIRECTOR) A native of Shreveport, LA, she was involved in the huge arts community such as the Shreveport Opera, Shreveport Little Theatre, Stage Center, Louisiana Film Prize, and many more. In 2019, she relocated to Lubbock to attend Texas Tech University where she trained in Theatre and Vocal Performance. Known for her warm mix and gorgeous classical soprano voice, Blanca's versatility is felt in every performance. Some recent credits include SAINT APHRODIS/ CONGREGATION MEMBER in "Hunchback" (Wallace Theatre), the LADY IN RED in the regional premiere of "For Colored Girls,"(ELAH) MIMI in "Guys and Dolls,"(Boxcar theatricals) DONKEY in "Shrek,"(Stage Center) "West Side Story,"(Shreveport Opera) "St Matthew Passion,"( Shreveport Opera) and CARMEN in "Carmen Jones" Blanca also enjoys a very healthy concert career and has performed in Long Beach,. CA, New York City, Marfa, TX, and Paris, France. Aside from performing, Blanca is also a Musical Theatre Historian, an independent recording artist, and an activist for diversity in Musical Theatre. She is a member of the Ring of Keys organization located in NYC.

BRIANNE VAN REENEN (WOMAN ONE) originally hails from the northeast but calls Lubbock home. she understands the power of storytelling, having opened wild lark books: a bookshop & publisher in downtown Lubbock. her performance background is centered in ballet but was part of a performing improv group in 2006 and most recently lived out the dream of being in moonlight musical's production of newsies in august of 2022. her first experience with the vagina monologues was in 2008 at uni, and it's lived with her deeply ever since.

TAYLOR STOKES (WOMAN TWO) was born and raised in Dallas, Texas where she attended theatre courses at Booker T. Washington HS for the performing and visual arts. She participated in many performances at local theaters and competed in TFA at a statewide level. A recent Lubbock resident, Taylor is very grateful to be involved with Tumbleweed Productions and looks forward to many artistic ventures during her time here.

Lending their voices for this production are actors Jillian W Johnstone, Rasheeda Monae Love, Gabrielle Settlemire, and more.

Tumbleweed Productions is super excited to be partnering with The East Lubbock Art House to present this show in their lovely space. This venue was chosen to truly engulf the audience in the world of the show.

Tumbleweed Productions is committed to providing experiences that entertain, inspire, and empower. The mission of Tumbleweed Productions is to inspire, nurture, challenge, amaze, educate and empower artists and audiences, in order to make the Lubbock Public a more conscious and compassionate community.

Sponsorship opportunities are available! For more information on sponsorship opportunities, Email us at Tumbleweedproductionslbk@gmail.com and find us on Facebook and Instagram @Tumbleweedproductionslbk