Theatre Wesleyan Will Present Free Outdoor Rock Musical-inspired Concert

Theatre Wesleyan will present OH, WHAT A NIGHT! - a free outdoor concert featuring students singing songs from popular rock musicals - on the Kay Granger Mall lawn at Texas Wesleyan University (1201 Wesleyan Street, 76105) from April 23-25, 2021. The production will also be available to live stream.

Continuing a long-running tradition, OH, WHAT A NIGHT! will be the 66th annual spring musical production at Texas Wesleyan. A concerts-in-the-garden-style event featuring our own rising stars and a thrilling live band, audiences are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and their required mask or face covering for an evening of the best of Broadway.

The production will be directed by Bryan Stevenson, professor of theatre, and Jacob Rivera-Sanchez, theatre business manager, with musical direction by Michael Plantz, adjunct professor of theatre voice.

The performers and design team consist of Texas Wesleyan University students pursuing their Bachelor of Arts or Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre. In alphabetical order, OH, WHAT A NIGHT! will include performances by David Bates, Bethany Bordelon, Robyn Bradley, Ethan Brandt, Annahi Castillo, Lori Coughlin, Chase Di Iulio, Tanner Diggs, Lauren Garza, Abigale Hunt, Brian Johnson, Nicholas Keel, Joseph Laws, Darin Martin, Hugo Morales Saldaña, Julissa Norment, Lane Norris, Grace Philipbar, Kris Thomas, and Kirsten Wagner.

The production and design team include Andrea German (stage manager), Madison Whitney (assistant stage manager), Bryan Stevenson (scenic design), Yajaira Rosales (assistant scenic design), Taylor Allen and Colin Schwartz (lighting design), Ryan Simón (sound design), Kyrsten Howard (assistant sound design), Olivia Dickerson (properties design), Hope Allison (costume design), Yudixa Gutierrez (assistant costume design), Meghan Lewis (projections design), and Solomon Alvarez (assistant projections design).

Faculty, staff, and students, as well as audience members who attend OH, WHAT A NIGHT! will adhere to university and local social distancing guidelines.

All plans and information are subject to change and announcements will be made in the event adjustments are, or need to be, made for the safety of our faculty, staff, students, and audience.

All tickets are free and service fees will be waived. Just use the code FREE at check-out to reserve your group. Groups sitting together will consist of five people or fewer. Reservations are available online at txwes.edu/theatretickets or by calling (817) 531-4211.

Upon arrival, patrons will be ushered to a spot on the lawn of Kay Granger Mall. All spots will be located 6 to 10 feet away from others and patrons should provide their own lawn chair or blanket for the performance. Food and non-alcoholic drinks are allowed on campus, but smoking and alcohol are prohibited. Per university guidelines and policies, all patrons should are required to wear a mask or face covering over the nose and mouth during the entirety of the performance.

Patrons can choose to register for access to a free live stream of the performance at txwes.edu/theatretickets or by calling (817) 531-4211. Just use the code FREE at check-out to register. Please refer to the performance schedule for specific dates and times. Live stream links will be emailed to patrons 2 to 2.5 hours before showtime.

If you have questions, please contact the Theatre Wesleyan office at (817) 531-5867.