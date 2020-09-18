Theatre Wesleyan To Present Outdoor Production Of The Original Play AT A DISTANCE

The production will be performed on the lawn of the Kay Granger Mall at Texas Wesleyan University.

Theatre Wesleyan's 'Six Plays At Six Feet' semester of fall programming continues with an outdoor production of an original play written and directed by professor of theatre Connie Whitt-Lambert. The production will be performed on the lawn of the Kay Granger Mall at Texas Wesleyan University (1201 Wesleyan Street, 76105) from Friday, October 2 through Sunday, October 4. This production will not be available to stream.

At A Distance uses inspiration from the most prolific authors, poets, philosophers and playwrights to tell the story of two strangers who discover a shared appreciation for solitude and a love of classical literature. The play includes additional material by writers including Sophocles, Aristophanes, William Shakespeare, Molière, Emily Dickinson, Robert Louis Stevenson, Nathaniel Hawthorne, Walt Whitman, and more.

The cast of At A Distance includes junior theatre major Kirsten Wagner (The Woman), and senior theatre major Brian Johnson (The Man). Wagner makes her Theatre Wesleyan debut with this production.

The student production team behind At A Distance includes sophomore theatre major Rebeka Chavez (stage manager), freshman theatre major Solomon Alvarez (assistant stage manager), sophomore theatre minor Robyn Bradley (costume design), freshman theatre major Madison Whitney (assistant costume design), senior theatre major Joseph Laws (sound design), sophomore theatre major Xaxala Sanchez (properties design), freshman theatre major Grace Philipbar (assistant properties design), sophomore theatre major Yajaira Rosales (lighting design), freshman theatre major Abigale Hunt (assistant lighting design), sophomore theatre major Cameron Hatcher (technical director), sophomore Andrea German (assistant technical director), and junior theatre major Taylor Allen (master electrician). Department chair and professor of theatre Bryan Stevenson will serve as scenic designer with freshman theatre major Chase Di Iulio as assistant.

Faculty, staff, and students, as well as audience members who attend At A Distance will adhere to local social distancing guidelines.

The student cast and crew, who are all pursuing either a BFA or BA in Theatre, will participate in a live post-show talkback on Zoom around the time of the production's opening. More details will be available soon on the Theatre Wesleyan website (txwes.edu/theatre) and on Facebook (facebook.com/theatrewesleyan).

All plans and information are subject to change and announcements will be made in the event adjustments are, or need to be, made for the safety of our faculty, staff, students, and audience.

At A Distance will not have matinee performances.

*Times and outdoor venue subject to change; please check website for more details and updates.

All tickets are free and service fees will be waived. Just use the code FREE at check-out to reserve your party of 10 or less.

Reservations for At A Distance will be available online at txwes.edu/theatretickets or by calling (817) 531-4211.

Upon arrival, patrons will be ushered to a spot on the lawn of Kay Granger Mall. All spots will be located 6 to 10 feet away from others and patrons should bring their own blanket, chair, or seating for the performance. Food and non-alcoholic drinks are allowed on campus, but smoking and alcohol are prohibited. Unless otherwise specified, all patrons should expect to wear a mask during the entirety of the performance.

If you have questions, please contact the Theatre Wesleyan office at (817) 531-5867.

Shows View More Dallas Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You